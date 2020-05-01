Just when I think morality can’t sink any lower, it does. Are we really so addicted to our burgers that we can’t leave meat production plants closed temporarily, in the interest of the safety of their employees? It is indefensible that we should consider the lives of those working in slaughterhouses as simply the cost of doing business to keep us supplied with the very product that causes many of the lifestyle diseases that kill us.
I am both incensed and heartsick that I’ve not heard one public official speak out in defense of these poor, forced laborers. If they refuse to work, the news reports informed us, they will be considered voluntary quits and will no longer qualify for unemployment compensation. They have no good options.
Here’s a fact: meat is not an “essential.” I know that because in 2013, goaded by health concerns, I gave up all animal products. The result is that my A1c is now in the normal range, as are all of my other lab markers, and I take no prescription medications.
I’m not trying to convert you, I know that’s unrealistic and probably unreasonable. But right now Americans have the opportunity to rethink the way our food is produced and consumed, and we should. At the very least, we should respect the workers of this country enough to sacrifice until safe production systems can be developed and implemented. It’s unlikely though, because we’re too busy trying to “make America great again.”
Maribeth Alder,
Pocatello