It appears the Pocatello High School mascot advisory committee has been dealt the proverbial "can of worms". The two finalists, Phantoms and Bison, evidently may have issues of their own. The former may risk a further racial epithet, according to one board member, and the latter is of cultural importance to a certain group. I suggest a do over and further suggest the Pocatello High School Pride. After all, aren't we all proud to be Pocatellians? I personally have fond memories of the three years I spent at PHS learning, making new friends and growing up. Oh wait, we may need to contact the Panthera Leo (lion) to make sure they are okay with this. Perhaps we can enlist the services of Dr. Doolittle to reach out to the big cats and get their blessing. Just sayin'!
Dan Hargraves,
Pocatello