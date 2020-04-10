In this time of widespread public fear we hear many voices of religious people (including President Trump's recent proclamation) exhorting the people to call upon God because, presumably, he can help.
Something is missing. In almost all earlier generations, such an exhortation was yoked with two further things: 1) the reminder that every one of us will die anyway and have to stand before the Cosmic Judge, and 2) the warning that appeal to God is empty without repentance and turning from sin. I suggest that if we do not want to deal with our sin, God may not want to deal with our afflictions.
Monty Ledford,
Aberdeen