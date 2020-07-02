I wonder what people's thoughts would be if they read this headline in the sports page.
Caitlyn Jenner "OKA" (once known as Bruce Jenner) wins women's Olympic Decathlon. Sets records in all events.
Just a thought!
Bob Friedel,
Chubbuck
