Really now. Can anyone honestly say that this is a revelation? trump has demonstrated his utter incompetence long before entering the political arena.
Real estate blunders litter his resume while multiple bankruptcies have left hundreds of employees in his wake. his racial prejudices extend from his 70's indictment of discriminatory housing practices to his notorious Central Park 5 'death penalty' ad he pompously published in New York's papers in 1989. His personal indiscretions while married are nearly as numerous as his financial defaults, which are well documented from wealthy financiers to famous celebrities. There is a logical reason why his home state, New York, and the neighboring states that tolerated his absurdity, Conn., N.J., Mass, voted 2 to 1 against his candidacy in 2016. You think they may have have known something?
George Deeb,
Pocatello