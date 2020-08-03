What is it going to take to open the eyes of those uncompromising voters who refuse to accept their error in the 2016 presidential preference? Time and space won't allow me to mention the litany of transgressions, misrepresentations, lies and outright cruel decisions perpetuated by this entirely unfit and embarrassingly crude lampoon but there should come a point when sobriety overrules an obvious misjudgment. No one knows which lever is pulled when you are behind the voting booth curtain. America was once a welcoming and generous nation. What we've become is shameful.
George Deeb,
Pocatello