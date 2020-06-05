Thursday, June 4, my youngest daughter stood on the corner at the entrance to Costco with her homemade sign that reads, “Black Lives Matter.” It is one thing to march with a group such as at the Wellness Complex, but it is quite another to be the lone individual standing in public for what you know is morally right in a state that has quite the reputation otherwise.
As she left, I was overcome with feelings of extreme pride but also fear for her safety. As I sat, I began to wonder if this is what mothers of children of color experience daily. She was going into a community where she did not know the reaction she would get. And reaction she did get. From constant shouts of “All Lives Matter” and jeers from a woman intentionally driving past her numerous times with Trump 2020 flag. When she returned home, I exhaled a breath I did not know I was holding. And, again I realized how the mothers of Emmit Till, Trayvon Martin, Jordan Davis, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice, Oscar Grant, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Philando Castile, George Floyd, and an untold number of others must have felt until the day came that their worst fears were realized.
Black Lives Matter does not mean they are the only ones that matter. Black Lives Matter does not mean they matter more than any other lives. Acknowledging Black Lives Matter does not mean that other lives matter less. When someone is drowning, the lifeguard dives in to save that one person. No one yells, “What about the other swimmers?” Black lives have been drowning since they day they were forcefully brought to this country. Now, it is time for all of America to dive in.
Mary Anne McGrory,
Chubbuck