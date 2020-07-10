Joe Biden made nearly $16 million since leaving office four years ago. How do I know this? It's featured in accusatory posts from Fox News and right-leaning sources Breitbart, Daily Caller, American Thinker, Redstate and the Blaze. All try to paint Biden as corrupt, but that’s not the conclusion to draw after analyzing Biden’s publicly released 2016-18 tax returns. They disclose book sales, speaking engagements, paid consulting and other legal revenue the former Vice President earned each year. And he paid appropriate taxes.
Donald Trump probably made much more, legally, illegally and by cheating over the last three-plus years as well. But that’s just speculation. Nobody outside of an upcoming grand jury in New York will know the details because unlike Joe, the Donald steadfastly keeps his finances from public view.
The Supreme Court recently affirmed the right of New York prosecutors to access Trump’s jealously guarded tax records, and the president could face serious legal trouble. Details of this developing story likely won’t be revealed until next year at the earliest.
Trump demands many pre-election debates with Biden. The president’s camp hopes he can “defeat” Biden in debates because he’ll be able to use Biden’s financial record against him. Biden won’t be able to counter if Trump’s possibly dirty dealings remain hidden. Not fair, right? Keep this in mind if Biden refuses to add more debates. He’s not afraid of debating Trump; he just wants a level playing field.
Rick L. Davis,
Pocatello