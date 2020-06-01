Last week on Bannock Highway I witnessed one of the most beautiful scenarios take place. Driving north on the road, I saw up ahead the lights of a policeman's motorcycle flashing for all to see. As I got closer, I saw that an officer was off his bike and stopping traffic to walk to an object on the roadway. As I passed, I realized that the officer was picking up a little kitty that had wondered on to the highway. The officer carefully cradled the little animal in his hands and took it to safety. It was a wonderful thing to see. Thank you Pocatello police for MANY things.
Roger Wheeler,
Pocatello