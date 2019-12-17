Well the other shoe has finally dropped. A few weeks ago the tax bills arrived in the mail, a follow-up to the earlier home assessment valuations that arrived during the summer. The value of my lot went up 50%. The value of my house went up 18%. My total taxable home valuation went up 46%!!
I was then waiting for my tax bill itself. Well, my tax went up 27%. So much for the "Don't worry about it. The mill rates will go down and everything will turn out fine" that we heard from our fearless leaders in the county.
What about the articles in the paper that said that state law requires that a county cannot tax more than 3% over a previous year or that any given homeowner shouldn't see his taxes go up more than 5% in a year? Well I hate to tell you but 27% is remarkably higher (5+ times!).
I write this letter just to get this off my chest because apparently I have no recourse at this point. When the valuations came out I was supposed to go before the powers-that-be and prove that my house was not worth what I was assessed with data from other houses — data which I had no means of obtaining — and as a result I just sat silent.
At the same time in certain neighborhoods at least enough people protested that the the same powers-that-be just arbitrarily cut certain valuations for the entire area by 5% (M0001, M0004, M5000, M6000, M7100, and M7300), 10% (M7200), or as much as 15% (M4300)! This left others who didn't complain enough or as effectively with NO CHANGE such as my area, M4000.
Talk about a completely arbitrary and unfair process! I suggest, as others have, including the Idaho State Journal, that we should just go back to the taxation levels of 2018 and then maybe start over in 2020 and do it right!
Cliff Olsen
Pocatello