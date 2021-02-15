Upon reading a news heading, 'Ruling Protects Grouse', that a Federal Judge had overturned one of trump's ill-conceived administrative actions to allow oil and mining interests development on 10 million acres of western federal land , I couldn't help but grin a little. I thought, Lynn Winmill, a Clinton appointed District Judge , must have had a hand in it. Among his numerous rulings, Winmill has championed the reversal of the Idaho Legislature's unconstitutional 'ag-gag' bill, protecting dairy conglomerates from the public's filming of unscrupulous dairy herd practices, ruled against private grazing allotments on federally protected wild sheep grazing lands and more recently argued in favor of a Reclaim Idaho initiative to fund educational programs. I'm proud to have known Lynn while an ISU student years ago. His objective interpretation of constitutional law and his understanding both sides of a discussion, demonstrates how the constitution was designed to work to benefit everyone.
George Deeb,
Pocatello