The first four words in the 2nd Amendment say it all; “A well regulated Militia . . . .” There is NO such thing in America today; only unregulated militia groups that thrive on hate! The intent of the 2nd Amendment was absolutely NOT to permit the vast majority of the people to have almost unlimited access to weapons of war! Every time there is a massacre using an assault rifle or any other high-capacity magazine firearm, there is a short, lackluster effort to do something to prevent the carnage from happening again. As far as republicans are concerned, the solution is a combination of enhanced background checks, red flag laws, arm the teachers, place armed guards everywhere, etc. Red flag laws and enhanced background checks will only have minimal effect in reducing the mass shootings. It will be hundreds of years before science might be able to accurately determine what evil lurks the minds of people, if ever! Many individuals who plan these massacres are not going to “telegraph” their intentions, and if they do, it may be only minutes before the “event”. If they do make their intentions known well in advance, will law enforcement agencies be able to coordinate a response in time to prevent a mass shooting? It’s outrageous to hear people saying after every massacre “my thoughts and prayers go out to the families ….”, blah, blah, blah, and yet these same people, many in positions do something about it, DO ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! An assault rifle is NOT a hunting rifle. I am NOT anti-gun, I am anti assault rifle! Many assault rifle owners will be reluctant to turn in their weapons of war. Nothing speaks louder than MONEY; just ask any republican politician who welcomes the blood money from the gun lobby, gun manufacturers, the NRA and gun Political Action Committees (PACs). Accordingly, an assault rifle buy-back program must be part of any assault rifle ban legislation. It’s long past due for republican legislators to find the courage and backbone, “fall on their sword” and do the right thing, outlaw assault rifles and high-capacity magazines and include a buy-back program. Otherwise, the mass slaughter of children and many others will go on and on. Failure to do this means only one real solution to end the carnage, VOTE THOSE OUT OF OFFICE who favor assault rifles over the lives of children and thousands of other people. They are unfit and unworthy to hold public office! They are NOT protecting the people, especially their “right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”, per the Declaration of Independence! Unfortunately, many voters are selectively forgettable and will continue to support politicians who allow war to be waged on children, just because the politician has an “R” by their name! How utterly senseless is this?
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello