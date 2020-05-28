As a volunteer with our local Moms Demand Action group, I have been a part of discussions about how important responsible gun storage in the home is to the safety of our children. Shockingly, 4.6 million American children live in homes with guns that are both loaded and unlocked. We believe that gun safety is always the adult’s responsibility and urge parents who have guns in the home to store them unloaded and in a locked enclosure. We hope to spread our message throughout Pocatello/Chubbuck via presentations of our BeSmart program once social distancing is over (www.besmartforkids.org). Let’s let the fact that in Idaho guns are the third leading cause of death of children and teens fuel our determination to protect our children from unintentional shootings and gun death by suicide.
Anne Brookman,
Pocatello