The past four years have been anything but normal. The past four months have been downright painful. I am no lifelong Democrat. I was raised as a Republican here in Idaho. Ever since Trump secured the nomination in the 2016 presidential race, I have been embarrassed for the GOP.
For the past few days, I have done something I never have before. I have been watching the Democratic National Convention. It was not until last night that I realized it. I have been suffering from PTSD from November 8, 2016. During the clips of some of the strongest women in our political system talk about Joe Biden as a caring, honest, and decent man, I realized what I was mourning. Normalcy. Decency. Love. The damage that has been done the past four years feels insurmountable. But for the first time in as long, I felt hope. Listening to Kamala Harris talk about overcoming injustices and moving this country forward with Joe Biden as our next President brought literal tears to my eyes. I cried like I cried on November 8, 2016, but this time they were tears of hope, not despair.
I am voting for Joe Biden. I am voting early. I am encouraging everyone around me to do the same. Vote! Vote like our lives depend on it because, guess what, it is not hyperbole. Our lives quite literally depend on it. With no national response to Covid-19, we do not have the luxury of sitting this presidential election out. That is why I am writing this. I am urging you, all of you, to please get out to vote. Vote early if you can. But just vote. And if you love this country and much as I do, vote for Joe Biden. He will bring the decency and honesty back into our People’s House.
Terri Pickens,
Boise