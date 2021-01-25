Until such time I see the REAL cause of death, along with the virus, if applicable, I will continue to call 'foul' on the ISJ and Public Health Department for indicating that it was absolutely the Corona Virus that, by itself, killed several hundred people in Pocatello, Bannock County and all of SE Idaho. Obviously it benefits a lot of hospitals, doctors and other health care personnel financially by untold amounts of income. Be honest people. You do nothing more that have our citizens lose trust in you every day you post your latest drivel regarding this so-called 'pandemic'. If I am off-base and completely inaccurate with my assessment, please let me know. Anyone?
Ken Curtis,
Pocatello