What we have been seeing from Trump and his toady accomplices since the November 3 election is an all-out brazen assault on our democracy, a grave act never before seen to such a great extent since the birth of our country, especially by a sitting president! Trump’s actions and behavior are that of third world dictator, NOT a president but this has been his modus operandi from the day he entered the White House and has been even more pronounced since he lost the election. However, this is totally expected from someone as corrupt and dangerous as Trump. Incidentally, Idaho Reps. Simpson and Fulcher were part of those who tried to overturn a fair election by signing the letter supporting Texas’s attempt to do so; this is as ANTI-DEMOCRATIC, ANTI-AMERICAN, UNPATRIOTIC and abhorrent as it gets!! Their allegiance is NOT to the United States but to a corrupt demagogue. They along with many other congressional republicans have lost their sense of DUTY, HONOR AND COUNTRY; it is something of the distance past. There was a time when republicans did have the courage, honor and integrity to do the right thing. When it became apparent that Nixon was no longer fit to hold The Office of The President, several republican members of congress went to the White House and advised Nixon it was time to resign. What Nixon was accused of is merely a “speck” compared to the total abuse of power, obstruction of justice, numerous violations of his oath of office and the “trampling” of The Constitution that we’ve seen from Trump! All of this as he continuously and intentionally generates chaos while a pandemic ravages the country which Trump continues to ignore, just as he has from day one while he “tweet’s, lies, incites violence, plays golf and continues his efforts to overturn the election and even overthrow democracy. And this is the character of the person the Trump zombies think should be president for another four years, or longer, if he had his way? When Trump makes the statement that “the press is the enemy of the people” as he has many times, and has other dictators, it only amplifies the truth and that HE IS THE TRUE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello