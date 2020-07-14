Dear Mayor Blad and Members of the City Council,
I attended the council meeting on Thursday, July 9, at which mandatory masking was discussed. I was shocked, frankly, that the proposed ordinance did not pass immediately. I am writing now to thank you for your reluctance to enact such a controversial measure without further input and consideration.
I was disturbed, however, by your willingness to dismiss the concerns of half your constituents as being the result of ignorance and lack of consideration for others. It appears you have forgotten that you were elected not to rule this town, but rather to represent the interests of the citizens. As our representatives, you have a responsibility to attempt to understand all of our viewpoints, even if you disagree with them. Have you asked the “other half” of the citizens of this town why we oppose this mandate so strongly that we are willing to show up in person in an effort to ensure that our voices are heard? Have you created surveys to elicit public response from those you claim to represent? Have you responded to any of the many emails and phone calls you received from those who oppose this mandate? If you have, I am completely unaware of your efforts.
You complained that the budgetary process does not inspire the same impassioned response that mandatory masking does. You were elected to handle the day-to-day business of running this city, and as long as you do that job reasonably well, we will not micromanage you. But when you begin to contemplate unprecedented measures, you ought to be prepared to face unprecedented scrutiny.
I am certain you have been presented with several reasons why people oppose mask-wearing. Many people believe their inability to wear a mask would place them at risk of public shaming. Others believe that the science in support of mask-wearing is far from settled, based on the conflicting opinions of experts such as the CDC and the U.S. Surgeon General. I believe one major reason for people’s reluctance to comply is a deep fear of government overreach. Our elected officials have failed to publically affirm their commitment to freedom. We have been told repeatedly that life will never return to normal—that we must accustom ourselves to ongoing restrictions of our freedom to assemble, that we must allow anyone who so desires to check our temperatures before allowing us entry into their buildings, that we must yield control of our movements to the government and the health authorities. Opposing forced masking is our way of saying that we do not consent to give up our rights over fear of a virus. We do not deny that the virus exists, but we do not believe it is dangerous enough to warrant imposing government control over every aspect of people’s lives for the foreseeable future.
In closing, please bear in mind that voting against the proposed ordinance does not prevent anyone from protecting themselves with a mask if they so choose. Voting for the ordinance, however, strips half the citizens of Pocatello of their right to make their own decisions regarding their health. Please demonstrate your commitment to individual freedom by voting against mandatory masking.
Thank you.
Karyn Simmons,
Pocatello