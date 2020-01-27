Mr. Simpson,
I must say I was dismayed to read today in the Idaho State Journal your comment that the impeachment is a sham. I believe you have every right to agree or disagree with the charges, and to vote your conscience based on your interpretation of the evidence. However, I am convinced the real sham is a Senate process that blocks evidence and does not allow witnesses to testify. The constitution gives sole power of impeachment to the house. They did that, gathering evidence and voting to impeach. You may not agree but I think you'd find it impossible to argue that what they did was unconstitutional. The constitution says the next step is a trial in the Senate. In the United States the word trial carries very specific implications: An impartial jury that listens to all available evidence, hears witnesses and then and only then renders a verdict. The whole point is to get at the truth, as closely as we can. Anything less and we are not the paragon of democracy we have always seen ourselves as. I ask you to consider the following sir: imagine a Democrat president, duly impeached by a Republican led House. A Democrat majority Senate, after taking an oath of impartiality from the Chief Justice, denies witness testimony and block evidence from being entered. Some of them sleep and some of them leave during the trial. How do you think you would react? You and your colleagues have a duty to the constitution and to posterity that dwarfs your specific feelings about this case. I beg you to see that and act accordingly; in this case, since you are not in the Senate, by urging your Senate colleagues to do the right thing. Anything less and I believe history will not treat you kindly sir.
Jim Jolly,
Pocatello