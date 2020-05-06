I am writing to you as a citizen alarmed at what I see occurring in the medical community of Idaho during the coronavirus pandemic.
The idea of the "flatten the curve" initiative and stay at home orders we've all been operating under was to give the medical community time to ramp up to treat the inevitable increase of Covid-19 patients that will follow when we start allowing businesses to reopen in order to save the economy from collapse. Yet in Idaho hospitals all over the state, many in rural areas, are making cuts, many permanent in nature, to programs that will eventually be required to keep people alive.
As a 64-year old retiree I am part of the population most likely to need medical services. I find this strategy of cutting medical preparedness both curious and alarming.
I understand that much of the health care system in Idaho consists of private for-profit hospitals and clinics. I'm generally loathe to recommend government intervention in private business. But what is happening now, largely unnoticed, has the potential to result in great harm to residents of Idaho in the very near future.
Not only does this not make any sense from a medical perspective, but I'm having a difficult time understanding why any hospital or other medical institution that is not preparing for an uptick in future Covid-19 patients should be eligible for any Federal assistance. I understand that there is a $75 billion dollar package in Congress right now designed to assist hospitals through the pandemic. I'm quite sure that hospitals who are using the initial lull in the pandemic as a cover to make program cuts that degrade their ability to respond to the increase in patients that is very likely coming as we reopen the economy should not be eligible for any Federal assistance and should probably face some scrutiny.
This is happening all over the state. A few phone calls from your office would identify dozens of hospitals in the process of laying off staff, furloughing staff or making permanent cuts in staff.
Thank you for your time. I will look forward to your response.
Martin Hackworth,
Pocatello