I understand that some Americans wanted a change in leadership when Donald Trump was elected for President in 2016. I write this with respect for Americans. Our democracy means everyone has the right to vote for the person he or she thinks is best for the office and I encourage you to vote for the person you think will best serve all Americans. We can respectfully agree to disagree. Violence and hate hurts us all.
I am writing about behaviors and actions that Donald Trump has done that concern me. I have included the original sources so you can check the information if you want to do so. Donald Trump has behaved in very troubling ways in my opinion. He has demeaned individuals who disagree with him, he has made racist comments, and has been disrespectful to women and men.
These are not behaviors appropriate for a leader who is elected to serve the American people. Jonathan Zimmerman teaches education and history at the University of Pennsylvania and asked, “How many of you would want your kids to act like Donald Trump? And if you wouldn’t, why would you want him for President? This behavior is not what we want our children to learn. His personal behavior violates all the norms that we try to teach our children: kindness, compassion and respect.” You can find his article. Jonathan Zimmerman: “To beat Trump, focus on his bad behavior.” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Published February 19, 2020.
I am concerned that Donald Trump has repeatedly lied to the American people. An August 17, 2020 article in The Atlantic “All the President’s Lies About the Coronavirus” outlines lies that Donald Trump has told about the coronavirus. You can check out this article by Christian Paz in The Atlantic. Accessed online August 17, 2020 at theatlantic.com.
On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Donald Trump claimed, “The pandemic is ‘getting under control." The truth: Trump’s claim came as the country’s daily cases doubled to about 50,000, a higher daily case count than seen at the beginning of the pandemic, and the number continues to rise, fueled by infections in the South and the West.”
On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Donald Trump claimed, “99% of COVID-19 cases are “totally harmless.” The truth: “The virus can still cause tremendous suffering if it doesn’t kill a patient, and the World Health Organization has said that about 15 percent of COVID-19 cases can be severe, with 5 percent being critical. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has rejected Trump’s claim, saying the evidence shows that the virus ‘can make you seriously ill’ even if it doesn’t kill you.”
A number of prominent Republicans have stated they are concerned about Donald Trump’s behaviors and will not vote for him in the November 2020 Presidential election. A New York Times article, dated August 11, 2020, stated “Former President George W. Bush and Senator Mitt Romney won’t support Mr. Trump’s re-election. Colin Powell will vote for Joe Biden.” Article is located at nytimes.com.
Navy Admiral William H. McRaven, retired four star Admiral, spoke about Donald Trump on the 76th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2020, “those wartime leaders inspired Americans with their words, their actions and their humanity. As we have struggled with the Covid pandemic and horrible acts of racism and injustice, this president has shown none of these qualities. The country needs to move forward without him at the helm.” MSNBC article by Steve Benen at msnbc.com. Accessed August 30, 2020.
It is imperative for me to check news sources for fairness. I go online to Media Bias/Fact Check at mediabiasfactcheck.com, type in the news source and read the bias rating for the news source.
I encourage you to vote and support the United States of America democratic process of participation by American voters.
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” Martin Luther King, Jr.
Mary Brower,
Pocatello