The American flag is a sacred symbol of nation and republic. Men and women both died under it to protect our liberty. Congress wisely many years ago recognized the almost sacred nature of our flag when it passed into law 4 U.S. Code § 6, which governs the display and use of our nation’s symbol.
The code asks that individuals treat the physical flag with a high degree of reverence. It asks that the flag to be not be flown during days of inclement weather.
Also, if the flag is flown at night, it needs to have a light shown on it.
While political candidates, can and often put an image of the flag on their signs and literature, they rarely use actual flags. This is because it is difficult to use the flag in such a way and adhere to 4 U.S. Code § 6.
However, while running some errands recently I saw that Julianne Young, who is running for reelection to the Idaho House, is improperly using our nation’s flag on her campaign signs. I was shocked given this candidate’s frequent claims to support liberty and patriotism.
Mrs. Young’s flags are placed either on top of her campaign signs or next to them. The flags are not taken down at night, not illuminated, and are left out in the elements.
Out of respect for our nation’s flag, the banner of our republic, I would ask Mrs. Young and other candidates for public office to not disrespect our flag. The disrespect of our flag fails to give honor to those who have sacrificed so much to defend it.
Brian Thelin,
Aberdeen