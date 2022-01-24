The land of the free and more than just the Bill of Rights.
We are free to have as many children as we want or as few. Parents can send their children to any school they want.
We can pursue any job we want and work anywhere where qualified. If we don’t like our job, we can quit and look for work somewhere else. People are free to change professions anytime.
People can move from state to state without restriction. We are not forced to live in a city or small town. The choice is ours.
People can walk the streets without fear of being hassled by the police or a citizens' militia. Americans have no vigilante justice.
We can attend any church, follow any religion. The freedom not to be forced to follow a religion is included in that. Freedom of religion also means freedom from religion, especially state-sponsored religion.
If unhappy with something, we can freely complain, and that includes criticism of our government and elected officials. Americans are free to praise or condemn anything.
If politicians are ineffective or more interested in power than us, like now, we can vote them out. If the people we support lose elections, we can openly try to change people’s minds for the next elections.
If the people who won an election don’t pursue what's best for the country or if they fail to meet standards of integrity, we can run for office against them. We can openly work to convince voters to turn out and remove do nothing or wrong-headed politicians at the ballot box.
Now, there are a significant number of people who believe our government is the enemy of freedom. What freedoms are they talking about? Not any of the above.
They use legal terms like “slippery slope” to scare people. These self-described “new revolutionaries” want to overturn a government that has ensured majority rule and personal freedom for 250 years. Many support anarchy in the name of freedom. A few have gone so far as to actively engage in or endorse a coup d'état to get their way.
These people love to quote the Declaration of Independence, a time in our history when Americans had no voice in our governance. We have that now under the Constitution.
To paraphrase a president, “Those who expect to reap the blessings of being free must bear the burden and fatigue of supporting it.” The people who read newspapers and these letters are part of an informed electorate.
Now we must convince those who don’t vote, those who do not watch news or read newspapers to join in. They believe their participation doesn’t matter, that it will make no difference. We must convince them to get involved.
America needs all its citizens to be actively engaged. The best way to keep our freedoms, the bedrock of our defense against tyranny, is to be informed and active in the political process.
Keith Ellsworth
Pocatello