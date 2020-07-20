Instead of Black Lives Matter I would like to see ALL LIVES  MATTER, black, white, Hispanic, Native American, Asian, Middle Eastern, police, and the unborn. And any other groups I may have missed.  Whether  you believe it or not we are ALL God’s children and He grieves when we are unkind to our brothers and sisters. He weeps because of it.

The idea of disbanding the police because of the actions of a few is wrong. Sure there are bad police officers just as there are bad doctors, lawyers, teachers, clergy people, business people, etc. If we do away with the police who will defend us? Mobs? Those who abuse their authority need to be held accountable for what they do. We need laws to hold everyone accountable for breaking the law. But until people change their attitudes toward each other it won’t matter how many laws are passed. Nothing will change until we change our attitudes.

Linda Iasonides,

Pocatello