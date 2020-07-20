The idea of disbanding the police because of the actions of a few is wrong. Sure there are bad police officers just as there are bad doctors, lawyers, teachers, clergy people, business people, etc. If we do away with the police who will defend us? Mobs? Those who abuse their authority need to be held accountable for what they do. We need laws to hold everyone accountable for breaking the law. But until people change their attitudes toward each other it won’t matter how many laws are passed. Nothing will change until we change our attitudes.
Linda Iasonides,
Pocatello