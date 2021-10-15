I recently returned from a vacation in Washington and read a week’s worth of ISJ newspapers all at once. I was very disturbed to learn that School District 25’s School Board (SDSB) voted on September 29 to not have a mask mandate in the schools. The headlines went from “Huge Strain” (9/28) to “We Are in a Crisis” (10/3), explaining how the Covid-19 medical crisis in our state was rapidly deteriorating. To then read the board’s vice chairman Jackie Cranor’s statement that “non-masking will hold, unless things get really bad,” I seriously questioned how much worse things would have to get, before requiring masking in the schools? The Delta variant is affecting younger age groups much more so than the original Covid strain, putting all our children at risk.
It seems a vocal minority was influential towards the School Board voting down masking. Masking is a relatively simple step, short of vaccination, that protects the common good. I cannot believe the caring and sensible people of Pocatello are willing to put their young children at risk of disease and/or death. If parents don’t want their children to have to wear masks, let them use the home-schooling option, but don’t make all the rest of us suffer! We all need to speak up and let our wishes be known (thank you, Ram Eddings, for your article on October 10).
To quote John Stuart Mills in 1867, in part: “Let not any one pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm if he takes no part, and forms no opinion.” Please, good people of Pocatello, do not “look on and do nothing.”