We have a lot to be proud of in Southeast Idaho! It is a good thing to look back over the past year and praise our citizens and our community for demonstrating commitment to reducing our carbon footprint. In many ways, Pocatello is in a leadership position for our state. It is critical that we continue to move forward expanding our efforts to make Pocatello a safe, more adaptive and resilient city that attracts clean business, grows our economy, uses clean renewable energy, and protects our most precious resources.
2019 saw some big wins in Idaho. In 2018, Boise Mayor David Bieter proclaimed that by 2030 all Boise municipal buildings would be powered by 100% clean electricity. When 77% of Boise residents voiced a desire to transition more quickly to clean energy, April of 2019 saw the Mayor and City Council announce a bold new goal of 100% clean electricity for the entire City by 2035. Also in 2019, Idaho Power announced that by 2045, 100% of the power they provide will come from carbon-free sources.
In Southeast Idaho, three significant events in 2019 started a huge wave of progress toward building a clean energy community. First, the Solarize Pocatello program, sponsored by the non-profit Portneuf Resource Council, was launched at the City of Pocatello Environmental Fair. Second, the League of Women Voters and other local non-profits hosted a well-attended forum that addressed ways the City of Pocatello could reduce its carbon footprint. And third, by fall the Pocatello City Council had affirmed their commitment to clean energy by unanimously approving a resolution to that end.
The Pocatello resolution states they “will continue to take proactive steps to identify and enact policies that increase usage of clean and renewable energy and maximize energy conservation efforts with the intent of transitioning to a clean energy system.” In addition, the resolution supports Idaho Power’s goal to supply 100% clean electricity by 2045.
By the end of the year, Solarize Pocatello enabled more than 80 local and regional homeowners to install solar systems, over 350 people had their homes assessed for solar suitability and hundreds more learned how residential solar systems work. These 80+ homeowners, as well as about 4,000 other solar owners across Idaho, are helping Idaho Power and the City of Pocatello reach their goal of 100% clean electricity by 2045.
Even with all these successes, there are still challenges to a clean energy future. In November of 2019 Idaho Power requested permission from the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC) to devalue electricity supplied to the grid by residential solar owners. Since 1980, Idaho Power has compensated solar, wind, and small hydropower producers with a program called net metering which allows customers to export their excess power back to the grid for a credit. That credit could then be used to purchase power by the small power producer when needed. However, the request to the IPUC from Idaho Power attempted to change the net metering rules to cut the value of customer generated power in half.
In response, over 1200 Idaho Power customers protested in writing, by phone, and in person to the IPUC. Customers stated that this policy (1) did not give an accurate value of customer generated power, (2) would lessen the value of homeowners’ solar investment, and (3) would likely cripple or kill solar jobs and businesses, hurting Idaho’s economy.
As a result just before the year’s end, IPUC rejected Idaho Power’s request, granting a huge win for solar in Idaho. In addition, the Commission voted to permanently grandfather 4,000 existing residential solar customers into the current net metering program. The IPUC also directed Idaho Power to complete a valuation study of customer generated power so any future rate changes will be based on solid scientific data.
As we move into the new decade, the Portneuf Resource Council looks forward to Idaho Power and the City of Pocatello working with Idaho’s citizens and citizen groups to uphold their stated clean energy goals. We look forward to reading Idaho Power’s study on the value of customer-generated power and we appreciate that our Mayor Blad is beginning the process of forming a Task Force to help our Pocatello achieve it’s 100% renewable energy goals.
Linda Engle,
Pocatello