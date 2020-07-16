My heart has been lightened by all the plants, flowers, sympathy cards, emails, and telephone calls from our colleages, family, friends, and associates. Thank you so much for your love and concern regarding the death of Dr. Bill Brydon. His passing is devastating for our family, but also for all who knew him. I believe his service to the community and to Idaho State University and his concern for our health and happiness will remain with each one of us every day of our lives. Thank you again.
Doris Brydon,
Pocatello