An event of great gravity is unfolding currently in our nation; the impeachment and further trial of our president. It is of concern that even a rumor of foreign interference in our electoral process is a grave matter for our country. It is also a concern that any and all people elected to any public office be above moral turpitude and self-promotion. Those people elected to represent us should never think themselves above the law or immune to due process under the laws of our nation.
Since the allegations to that effect have been raised it is incumbent upon us as a nation to not discount those allegations, but to treat them with serious deliberation and concern.
Our nation's founders were aware of human nature and the failing of too much personal power. Those founders tried, in the Constitution, to encompass all eventual possibilities of abuse of trust the people would put in elected officials.
The matter at hand is a monumental decision for Congress and our nation. It would be a wise decision for congress to move to a more central position during this inquiry as, when anyone fails to hear reasoned argument from both sides one fails to hear at all.
All Congress( and Idaho's especially) need to refrain from name calling and belittling those with whom they do not agree. Idaho is known as a state proud of its independent stance. We value our ability to make our own reasoned decisions not being swayed by outside pressure. There are politicians whose main goal is to gain re-election or to further the agenda of their political party, and then there are Congressmen whose main goal is to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and people of the United States of America.
These Congressmen and Congresswomen are the true Statesmen. The choice is clear. Statesmen are more concerned with the rule of law, the balance of power, and the morality of their choices toward our democracy than personal gain or reelection. These statesmen are willing to take the moral high ground and remove an elected official if careful scrutiny of the evidence presented, and an open and honest trial is allowed to play out completely.
Statesmen are above toadyism and cloying adherence to party lines. They hold their own council until all information, on both sides of an issue is presented. Statesmen do not issue statements and conclusions with only a one sided view of the information. Then, when all parties have had equal representation opportunity, each Congressman or Congresswoman should weigh for him or herself, with deliberation, the evidence before making a decision effecting our country perhaps forever.
Emily Bennett,
Pocatello