A huge thank you to the Idaho Community Foundation (ICF) for the generous grant awarded to the Lava Hot Springs Elementary School!
We will be purchasing high quality xylophones and drums for elementary kids in the Lava area and we are so excited to bring more music into their school. During these uncertain times with the pandemic it was a great gift to receive this grant. There is also a dedicated group of people in Lava Hot Springs who have made it their mission to host a music festival, the Lava Folk Festival, along with other fundraising activities, to support the arts in the elementary school as well as their community.
This year those festivities have been cancelled. The support received from the ICF is so important and appreciated and will benefit many students now and in the future. The community and surrounding areas will also benefit from their kids having had music in their lives. Thank you Idaho Community Foundation for seeing the future in our children.
Diana Shipley (on behalf of the staff at Lava Elementary school and the Lava Hot Springs Folk Festival),
Pocatello