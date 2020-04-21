Once again we heard the ramblings of Mr. Hitchcock based upon his atheistic learnings. My feelings can be summarized in three points:
- Using Mr. Hitchcock polls and Pew research America is comprised of people who have religious beliefs - about 80% of us believe in a religious God. Now, Mr. Hitchcock may believe that we were derived from a cosmic spark or perhaps Superman brought us from the planet Krypton but doesn't that put him in the "slightly weird" category?
- Being a regular reader of the Idaho State Journal I know there are more than one regular editorialists that have no religious belief but non like Mr. Hitchcock who persistently attacks observation, I believe that in our area more than 80% of our population have religious beliefs. I wonder if it is a wise business practice for the Journal to offend this large a portion of their readership so readership so regularly with the opining of Mr. Hitchcock.
- I was surprised that Mr. Hitchcock ended his babbling with the statement inferring that "at least we are moving in the right direction" by abandoning religious beliefs. Perhaps this premise will be tested by how America is tested by this Covid-19 virius and the upcoming adverse impact on our service based economy.
As for me I hope that power of prayer and religious response helps us withstand this difficult period.
Paul Yochum,
Pocatello