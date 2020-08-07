Even in the face of a pandemic that has cost some 150,000 American lives, it is becoming increasingly dangerous to remind strangers they have forgotten to wear their face coverings. People are getting punched, shot, threatened and more.
The purpose of this letter is not to take sides on the face mask issue. It is to take sides on rapidly growing hate and incivility that has become rampant in our society. Perhaps it is living under the specter of a world-wide pandemic, perhaps it is the pressure to wear or not wear a face covering, perhaps it is polarization of being governed by a controversial president (love him or hate him), perhaps it is nightly news about protests over much of the U.S. Maybe we are just all on edge. But people are, to put it simply, losing it.
Southeast Idaho is not exempt from this epidemic. Jacqualine Thomas, “Pastor Jackie” of Pocatello’s Praise Temple of God church, has had her home and church vandalized multiple times, most recently by thrown dog feces. Cameras caught the offenders in the act. The offices of her non-profit Big Momma’s House have also been vandalized.
Early this month, Pocatello resident Mamoy Hong discovered graffiti including racial slurs and hate speech spray-painted in the Kirkham Tunnel in south Pocatello.
A few weeks ago, a bi-racial couple was harassed while dining in Lava Hot Springs by teens in a truck sporting American, confederate and Trump flags. LaNicia Duke responded by scheduling the webinar series “How to Talk About Race in Rural Communities.”
We can locally impact the global pandemic in our health choices. We can vote and make our presidential selections. But maybe our best option is to treat each other kindly. 2Great4Hate believes that all persons have value and should be treated with respect. As Rodney King once said after he had been severely beaten—can’t we all just get along?
Janie Gebhardt on behalf of the members of 2Great4Hate