CHUBBUCK — In the Huckstep family, business — starting and successfully running them that is — is the family business.
If you want your dog washed, your windshield replaced, your garbage can cleaned out, or a custom gun made, a member of the Huckstep family can help.
Jeff Huckstep says his father, Scott Huckstep, owned a handful of Subway sandwich franchises when he and his siblings were growing up, and he believes they got their entrepreneurial spirit from him.
In addition, Jeff said his parents taught them to work hard, something vital to any business venture.
“People don’t realize how hard it is to start a business and how much work it requires,” Jeff said, adding that there’s not any pay in the beginning and you often have to work beyond the listed store hours. “(You have to) go the extra mile to make a business successful.”
The Huckstep family’s latest venture is called Dip N’ Clip Dog Grooming. Jeff and his wife, Alexis Huckstep, recently started the business that washes dogs, cuts their hair and nails, brushes their teeth and cleans their ears, among other professional grooming services.
People can call 208-654-3649(DOGZ) or visit “Dip N Clip Dog Grooming” on Facebook for more information.
Alexis says her sister is a dog groomer. She’s admired her work and thought it would be fun to start a similar business here. So, she did an internship and got some training and certification.
“We wanted to make sure we were doing things the proper way,” Jeff said, adding that certification isn’t required, but they felt it was important.
They’re also trying to offer some unique services. The couple sells annual bath passes, which allow people to bring their dogs in for a bath as many times as they want during the year.
They also like to brush and dry the dogs by hand rather than drying them in a kennel.
“It makes them more comfortable. That’s a big thing to us — keeping the dogs happy. We don’t want them to hate us when we’re done,” Jeff said. “We want to make sure they have a good experience.”
The couple says they’ve been busier than expected in recent weeks, and they’re enjoying their work.
“We love working with the dogs everyday,” Jeff said, adding that each one has a different personality and some give them a run for their money. “(But it’s) always fun and and it’s fun working together as well.”
The business is located at 134 E. Linden Avenue in Chubbuck, in the same building where Jeff’s brother, Jared Huckstep, runs his gun shop, Hux Customs.
Jared actually owns the building, which also serves as the headquarters for two mobile businesses: Jared and Jeff’s garbage can cleaning service, Hux Can Do, and their brother Eric Huckstep’s windshield repair and replacement business. The latter franchises with Novus Glass.
Jared enjoys working near his siblings and father, who paints the guns at Hux Customs.
“It’s kind of cool. We’ve always been a pretty close family,” Jared said.”We get a long well and we help each other out all the time.”
Like Jeff, Jared believes his parents have played a big role in their success.
“We were taught to work by our parents. We come from pretty humble beginnings, and we had to work for what we had,” Jared said.
And that trend continued as the siblings grew up, started their own businesses and worked hard to make them successful.
“A guy’s got to dream and you’ve got to have money to fulfill those dreams, so you’ve got to work hard,” Jared said. “I’m a firm believer that you can afford anything you want in life if you want it bad enough. (But you’ve got to) make sacrifices and want it bad enough to figure out a way to get it.”
Jared says the same thing applies to running a business.
He is excited for his brother and sister-in-law as they begin their new and well-suited venture into the world of dog grooming.
“You couldn’t find people who love animals more than those two people do,” he said.