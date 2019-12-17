American Falls High School is one of nine schools across Idaho to receive an award from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that will help students with behavioral health needs succeed in class.
The Technical Assistance Award, which is valued at about $50,000 across all nine schools, will allow the school to start a collaborative effort called the Healthy Minds Partnership between behavioral health providers and schools.
“We appreciate the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s support in helping us better serve our students,” said Randy Jensen, superintendent of the American Falls School District. “Providing extra support for our students will help them succeed in school and in life.”
This partnership is designed to increase the convenience for students by providing behavioral healthcare providers inside the schools. That will help reduce the need for transportation and parents’ need to rush their children to appointments.
The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health issued these awards in early December. That will allow the high school to include the Healthy Minds Partnership in the 2020-2021 academic year.
“We see youth behavioral health as one of Idaho’s most pressing health needs,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, executive director of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “The Healthy Minds Partnership ensures that Idaho children receive the services they need so they can focus on learning.”
The award comes at a time when youth behavioral health in Idaho is a growing concern. About 1 in 5 children from ages 13-18 have or will have a serious mental illness, according to the National Alliance of Mental Health. Research from the Center for Disease Control also indicates that 1 out of 7 children from ages 2 to 8 are reported to have a diagnosed mental, behavioral, or developmental disorder.
For the past two years, the foundation has helped schools in Eastern Idaho and several schools within Nampa. According to a press release sent by Blue Cross of Idaho, some of the students who received behavioral health services at the schools showed an improvement in GPA and attendance. That prompted the school districts to offer the Healthy Minds Partnership in additional schools.
American Falls High School is the only school in Southeast Idaho to receive the Technical Assistance Award this year. The other schools include Glenns Ferry K-12, Glenns Ferry; Homedale High School, Homedale; Homedale Middle School, Homedale; Heyburn Elementary School, St. Maries; UpRiver Elementary, St. Maries; Bickel Elementary School, Twin Falls; Canyon Ridge High School, Twin Falls; and IB Perrine Elementary School, Twin Falls.