Reading news reports of the $1.6 billion to $1.9 billion budget surplus currently in the hands of Gov. Brad Little and our state legislators reminds me of the great blues shuffle by ZZ Top, “Just Got Paid.” The opening stanza goes, “just got paid today, got me a pocket full o’change.”
That certainly describes the luxurious situation of having a very large sum of money at your discretion, doesn’t it? It’s a wonderful thing and thanks to all who contributed to this windfall for the state of Idaho. Unless it’s accounting smoke and mirrors, let's make good use of it and think about the next verse in the aforementioned diddy. “If you believe I like workin’ hard all day, just step on my shoes and take my pay. … One glad hand and another behind, you can have yours, just give me mine.”
Idaho taxpayers have been doing just that: “working hard all day.” And yes, the government — both state and federal — does “take my pay.” That's a certainty here to stay. There are plenty of “glad hands'' ready to receive and spend, which includes you and me, the Idaho taxpayers. I would like to humbly suggest a possible division of this wealth that may pay the best, long term dividends.
For the most part, I agree with Gov. Little’s methods of distributing this surplus. It is fantastic to add financial support to our state-run VA facilities, our roads and bridges, and offer another tax rebate to individuals and families. Who doesn't like getting a refund or rebate? It feels like free money or “just getting paid.” In reality, it’s not free — we know that already.
I especially like the idea of increased funding to mental health services and to education budgets. These two areas overlap a bit in my mind, as our students have certainly been under a new kind of stress. Its effects have been documented in their test scores, school attendance and other aspects of academic performance.
What I am going to suggest will not be popular and is an improbability. But how bout the Legislature take Gov. Little’s budget suggestion of $300 million to education and add to it? Take a few million from the $350 million tax rebate and shift it straight to the mental health and education line items? Not the final solution to the woes of school districts but we can have ours and give them more. “Investment in knowledge (education) pays the best interest,” per Benjamin Franklin.
Idaho is not alone in the idea of tax rebates to its residents. Nebraska is considering a similar move this fiscal year.
Along with more education dollars, the Legislature might put some incentive on school districts to foster more parental involvement, more job shadowing opportunities at the high school level, curriculum changes to focus on the core basics of math, reading and writing. Keep the kids busier with academics and maybe they will put their phones in their backpacks! Japan’s educational model focuses less on extracurricular activities and more on comprehension and proficiency of skills for future work and societal involvement. I admire them and see the results in their economy and general cultural respect. It is OK for us to foster and consider a paradigm shift in our budgeting methods. We have got nothing to lose (except a smaller rebate check) and a lot to potentially gain.
I trust that the JFAC and other members of the Legislature will figure out the complicated features of this surplus. That being the frequency, duration and dependability of this revenue stream. Strings attached to the federal portions will have to be unraveled.
They may find John Adams’ thoughts on education inspiring. “A memorable change must be made in the system of education and knowledge must become so general as to raise the lower ranks of society nerare to the higher. The education of a nation instead of being confined to a few schools and universities for the instruction of the few, must become the national care and expense for the formation of the many.”
