It doesn’t matter whether they are the enforcer/protector of property, rodent control implementer, a hunting colleague or just a cherished family member. Relationships with our four-legged friends are always special. Perhaps that’s why 70 percent of homes in this country are shared with these furry companions consisting of about 69 million dogs and 45 million cats.
When it comes to the human/animal companion relationship, much of what we read tends to reference or seem to be focused on dogs and not cats. However, for numerous reasons, our feline friends can be more of a beloved companion for many humans.
If you choose to bring a cat into your family, there are many ways to keep him/her safe so you can both share that invaluable gift of love and companionship.
Take a stroll together
Why should dog lovers have all the fun? Get a harness, a leash or an enclosed stroller and go for a walk around the block. Plenty of outdoor cats enjoy safe leash or stroller time with their humans. It’s good for your health, too!
How about a “catio”
Giving your cat access to an outdoor enclosure is the best of both worlds. Fluffy gets to breathe fresh air and chatter at the birds, and you get to rest easy knowing that your feline friend is safe from danger.
Make sure you play traffic control cop
Your cat may be quick, but she’s no match for a speeding car. Take a good, honest look at your neighborhood traffic keeping in mind that the average outdoor cat will roam a 2-acre area and weigh the risks.
Make sure you see the veterinarian
Vaccines are essential for keeping any cat happy and healthy, but they’re especially important for outdoor cats. Outdoor cats are at risk for diseases like feline leukemia, distemper and upper respiratory infections — not to mention fleas and other pests.
Vaccines can’t guarantee your outdoor cat’s safety and health, but they’re a step in the right direction.
Give your outdoor cat a safe collar and ID
My personal opinion is that a cat companion is best kept indoors. However, if this isn’t practical for you, choose a collar with a safety clasp that will come undone if it gets snagged on something, to reduce the danger of strangulation or getting caught and not being able to get free to come home. Don’t forget to get them identified with a microchip and make sure the cat is wearing tags with her name and your contact information.
There are also multiple brands of GPS trackers available offering devices that allow you to monitor the whereabouts of your cat when she is outside. While it won’t protect them from dangers, you’ll know where they are and where they go.
If you do decide to let your cat(s) go out to play, remember there is no 100 percent guaranteed way to keep them safe.
Enforce a curfew
Nighttime is the most dangerous time for outdoor cats. That’s when predators like owls and coyotes are most likely to be on the loose, especially in the local hillsides of Pocatello and surrounding areas. If your outdoor cat keeps giving you grief about coming home, consider using treats to entice them inside before it gets dark.
If you decide that unsupervised outdoor time is essential for your cat’s wellbeing, know the risks and take a few precautions to increase the odds of your cat living a long, healthy life.
And remember, if your cat does in fact stray too far, you may be able to set your litter box out to help lure them home. Just be sure to keep an eye on any predators or other animals the box may attract.
Local animal welfare organization events and services
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices at 850 Barton Road.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.