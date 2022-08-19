Kelly Boodry

It doesn’t matter whether they are the enforcer/protector of property, rodent control implementer, a hunting colleague or just a cherished family member. Relationships with our four-legged friends are always special. Perhaps that’s why 70 percent of homes in this country are shared with these furry companions consisting of about 69 million dogs and 45 million cats.

When it comes to the human/animal companion relationship, much of what we read tends to reference or seem to be focused on dogs and not cats. However, for numerous reasons, our feline friends can be more of a beloved companion for many humans.