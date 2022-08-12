Although the basic concept of “a government of laws, and not of men” reflects a political philosophy dating back to the ancient Greeks, John Adams stated it during the founding of our nation. This is as true today as when President Adams penned it in 1775.
Laws are also created to ensure the health and welfare of all our furry friends. We see some of the implementation of these laws through our Pocatello city codes.
Like many, I’m not a big fan of government involvement into our personal lives whether it be from the federal, state or local levels. However, the Pocatello city codes on animals, which address everything from prohibited animal nuisances to feeding wildlife, are effectively thought-out to ensure the welfare of animals. Even if you don’t feel the codes are being fully or fairly implemented, at least they are written down and open to everyone for review and recommended changes.
I get flashbacks from my youth where a neighbor would have his dog tied to a tree all day long. Throughout the day the poor guy would eventually wrap the rope around the tree to the point where he was locked against the tree far from any water or food.
Even as a youth I knew this was wrong. I find it encouraging that our city codes go into great detail to prevent this from happening by not only limiting the allowable time an animal can be tethered or chained but specify the minimum length and configuration of the tether.
There are other codes that address things I have never imagined could occur. Did you know that you can’t dye or color a rabbit? As far as that goes, you can’t color or dye a baby chick, ducklings or other waterfowl either.
On one hand, I see that these types of actions would be very cruel and dangerous for the animal and shouldn’t be permitted. On the other hand, I ask myself why would someone even do this? As an animal advocate, I put these actions in the same category as people eating Tide Pods. Although, we probably wouldn’t have a law unless some knucklehead did it!
Municipal codes are a collection of laws passed by the local governing body. These laws that particularly address animals are there to ensure the humane treatment and welfare of animals. However, written codes/laws themselves do nothing unless an individual acts to enforce them. The number of animal control officers to ensure enforcement of all the animal municipal codes would be staggering and unrealistic.
As a result, it’s up to the citizens to ensure the welfare of all animals is appropriately maintained. If you see an animal in distress and they are obviously in the care of an owner/caregiver, go to the owner/caregiver and voice your concerns. If your concerns are not resolved and the issue is averse to our city code, report it to city officials (Animal Services).
Of course, if you believe animal welfare is still not being maintained you can contact one of our local animal welfare organizations for assistance.
I certainly don’t have the allotted article space to address the entire animal section of the city code, however, I hope you engage the link provided above and browse this section of the code. I think you’ll be surprised at the thoughtfulness and detail that was applied for the wellbeing of our animals. And please, always remember, you can make a difference.
Local animal welfare organization events and services
A Summer Block Pawty will be held by the Aiding 2 Adoption (A2A) folks on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the downtown Pocatello pavilion. There will be bands, food trucks and crafters along with some wonderful cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) will be holding an adoption day for dogs and cats on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the BHS building located on Barton Road. There will also be lunch for $5 — tacos!
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices at 850 Barton Road.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
— Portneuf Animal Welfare Society: pocatellopaws.org
— Bannock Humane Society: www.bannockhumanesociety.org
— Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue: a2arescue.godaddysites.com
— Bannock Feral Friends: www.facebook.com/Bannockferalfriends
— Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter: www.pocatelloshelterfriends.org
— Fort Hall ROAR: www.facebook.com/FHROAR
— Bingham County Humane Society: www.binghamcountyhumane.org
— Snake River Animal Shelter: www.snakeriveranimalshelter.org
— All About the Animals Coalition: www.facebook.com/aaabetterworld
Kelly Boodry is a local animal advocate.