Kelly Boodry

Although the basic concept of “a government of laws, and not of men” reflects a political philosophy dating back to the ancient Greeks, John Adams stated it during the founding of our nation. This is as true today as when President Adams penned it in 1775.

Laws are also created to ensure the health and welfare of all our furry friends. We see some of the implementation of these laws through our Pocatello city codes.