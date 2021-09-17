Have you noticed how the U.S. Food and Drug Association is dumbing down its warnings to the public lately?
Used to be the FDA would issue tips like “Recommendations to Reduce the Possible Risk of Transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease and Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease by Blood and Blood Components.”
No doubt a statement that complicated would just go in one blood component and out the other. Sooo….
We now get warnings like “You are not a horse.” Do we really need to be reminded of that fact? Well, when it comes to things like dealing with a deadly virus, apparently we do. Fact of the matter is we might be capable of handling the situation better if we WERE horses.
In Book IV of Jonathan Swift’s classic satire "Gulliver’s Travels," Lemuel Gulliver encounters the Yahoos — irrational, repulsive, ignorant creatures who enjoy nothing more than climbing up trees and defecating on Gulliver’s head. They represent the worst traits of humans.
While the Yahoos are garbage and meat-eaters who love violence and sex, their masters on the island, the Houyhnhnms — which are horses — have created an organized, intelligent and rational society.
The horses rule the island, spending much of their time keeping the Yahoos from destroying everything, including themselves.
If satire is “the use of humor, irony, exaggeration or ridicule to expose and criticize people's stupidity or vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues,” then the satire in "Gulliver’s Travels" is firing on all cylinders.
In addition to their other bizarre behaviors, Yahoos also have some strange ideas when it comes to medicine: They treat injury or illness by applying a mixture of pee and poo.
Disgusting, you say. Unbelievable, you say.
Well, yes. But imagine how the rational Houyhnhnms would react if they were to hear that humans today are ingesting horse medicine — their medicine — to heal or even prevent contracting COVID-19!
The National Poison Data System states there were 459 reported overdose cases of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic horse medicine, in the United States in August. That’s humans who overdosed, not horses.
It seems that comments on the internet have led some people to believe that substituting horse medicine for human medicine — the coronavirus vaccine for example — is a smart, cheap and effective alternative. All of which, according to most medical experts, is a large pile of horse manure — which, of course, the Yahoos would find simply irresistible.
Problem is that horse doses of ivermectin are meant for horses and not humans, who normally weigh less than the average horse. And overdosing can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, problems with balance, seizures, coma and even death, according to the FDA.
Whereas the coronavirus vaccination might make you feel a bit funky for a day.
When prescribed by physicians, ivermectin can be taken by humans for such cases as roundworms, river blindness, scabies or head lice. None of which fall under the category of virus.
Of course, ivermectin is not the only horse medicine that humans gallop over to their computers to purchase online for personal use.
Some athletes who want to run like a racehorse purchase myo-inositol trispyrophosphate (ITPP), used to increase the oxygen-releasing capacity of red blood cells, so they can work up a lather doing ultra-marathons.
The horse sedative xylazine is frequently cut with cocaine and heroin to create a speedball that humans sometimes inadvertently use to ride off into the sunset. Think John Belushi, Chris Farley, River Phoenix, etc.
Clenbuterol treats horse airway obstructions. It is an amphetamine that people illegally use for rapid weight loss. They hope to spur themselves on and drop those last couple of stubborn pounds with the drug's help.
All these drugs are available online, without prescription. And all of them can cause a person to become very ill and possibly die.
Naturally, stories about humans trotting to the local vet, neighing some fib about having a sick horse to treat and, instead, acquiring ivermectin for COVID-19 have resulted in a flood of internet comments, most of which are a little snarky:
“Hopefully the vet can spay/snip them as well.”
“Set up a stable in the hospital parking lot, and I mean a complete and modern stable, one with feed bags and muck rakes, and triage these ivermectin addicts the way they want to be triaged.”
“I'd just give them a bag of oats and a carrot and tell them to call me in the morning.”
“And these people vote?!”
“Not for long.”
You know, stuff like that.
The ivermectin incident is just the latest reminder of how far we still have to go as a nation in dealing with crises. If nothing else, we hopefully will learn this: When it comes to surviving a pandemic, it is better to act with some horse sense like the Houyhnhnms than to act like a horse’s rear-end like the Yahoos.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.