It’s the state of Virginia this time and not a little girl. It’s the Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin this time and not the jolly icon. But there really is a gift-giving Santa Claus after all. This year, the Republicans got the plum pudding and ironically enough the Democrats got the lumps of coal. Santa does have a sense of humor!
Christmas (and Election Day) comes but once a year, and just as Christmas decorations are already up in all the stores, the American voters were out in force Nov. 2 shopping for a feast of good government. And what did they buy for holiday dinner? Well, it wasn’t the gruel served up by the Democrats.
The Democrats' Halloween caldron finally boiled over in Virginia and the mess they served up was rejected despite President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ best efforts. Goes to show that a sleepy puppet and a cackling side dish aren’t such tasty spice after all. The silent robbery of inflation, the radical racial indoctrination and stolen sexual innocence of school children, the specter of more crime and violence, and all of it seasoned with international and military humiliation made for a gagging concoction in Virginia. Somehow those paper-thin COVID-19 mandated masks didn’t stop the odor either.
You can look forward to the same menu for the next three years. It’s all the Democrats can serve. They’ve already bought the ingredients from their corporate and billionaire donors, turned the media heat up, and they are cooking in their own juices now. The end of one party rule and rancid left wing fare is in sight, and the radicals know it.
You should expect the Democrats at all levels of government, state and federal, to be throwing all the hot spices and rotten offal they know the majority won’t eat into the pot before the next round of elections throws them out of the kitchen. Because the election results in blue states like New Jersey and Virginia foreshadows things to come, the radicals, the socialists, the race-baiters, the school children indoctrinators, the history-canceling-whackos, etc., will all be ravenously raging to pollute the remains of what’s wholesome while they can.
Fed up with rising crime and a plague of COVID-19 mandates, New Yorkers elected a Black former police captain as their new mayor. Minneapolis rejected the dismantling of the remnants of their police department. For some reason their Black constitutes preferred an armed police officer at a gun fight rather than a social worker. The new Republican lieutenant governor of Virginia is a Black, immigrant woman and their new attorney general is a Hispanic man. So much for the inevitable cries of “racism” at play.
The Democrats' media is already winding up the salad spinner to “explain,” excuse and, where possible, to bury the one-star rebuke of the liberals' menu. You will soon be hearing (even in this newspaper) that it’s Trump’s fault, it’s racism, and/or that we must have more censorship in all forms of communication. As more bubbles burst. the whole fake news media message is going flat. But don’t expect the straight up lying and astounding double standard hypocrisy to stop. The fake news media are too committed to turn back now.
Just as “Election Day” has become election days or even election weeks, Christmas has become a season that starts before Halloween. This year, we can thank the state of Virginia for proving that it’s the season of Good Saint Nick arriving all over the country in coming elections bringing the gift of tasty Republican victories.
Francis Church wrote “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” in 1897. Read it yourself. It’s the kind of theory that should be taught in schools. In his inspiring article to a little girl, he also penned the perfect description of the radical Democrats of our day. Describing their plague of hollow beliefs he wrote, “They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds.”
This morning there are a lot of little liberal minds trying to comprehend why their virus-laden smorgasbord of policies and practices could have made so many people ill. You can bet they’ll be blaming the diners and not their food.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.