Stephen Hartgen’s column in last Sunday’s newspaper sought to trash Joe Biden by inferring he is corrupt due to the purported actions of his son — the writer advanced the ole overused "apple doesn’t fall far from the tree" metaphor to bolster his claims. My first impression was that Hartgen’s column relied upon yellow journalism.
This same author previously tried to impugn local federal Judge Lynn Windmill because he disagreed with a decision the court rendered. Windmill’s ruling was upheld by every court onfappeal including the U.S. Supreme Court, which rejected the case for lack of merit. Hartgen failed to tell the complete story regarding the decision or to acknowledge Winmill’s reputation as a highly respected jurist.
Another reflection I had regarding Hartgen’s column was that our last presidential election was invaded by Martians speaking Russian. The Republican-controlled Senate, numerous U.S. Intelligence agencies and the Mueller investigation all confirmed Russia engaged in substantial efforts to elect Trump, including generating fake news. Trump’s campaign solicited and welcomed the interference. Orson Welles broadcast his famous Martian invasion story that duped some listeners, and when you read a column as outlandish as Mr. Hartgen’s your “red” alert button should sound.
What is yellow journalism? Wikipedia states: “Yellow journalism and the yellow press are American terms for journalism that present little or no legitimate, well-researched news while using eye catching headlines for increased sales. Techniques may include exaggeration of news events, scandal-mongering, or sensationalism.”
Wikipedia added, “A common source of such writing is called checkbook journalism, which is the controversial practice of news reporters paying sources for their information without verifying its truth or accuracy. In the U.S. it is generally considered unethical, with most mainstream newspapers and news shows having a policy forbidding it.”
What was the primary source of the information cited in Hartgen’s column? It came from a suspiciously obtained laptop that contained emails allegedly from Hunter Biden. Does this sound like a replay from 2016? A damaging laptop and email claim were dropped on the Clinton campaign in the closing weeks of the election. That late disclosure harmed Hillary Clinton in a close election and was subsequently found to be groundless.
Recall that it was Rudy Giuliani who touted a scandal was about to unfold that would change the trajectory of the Clinton/Trump election, and guess who mysteriously came into possession of Hunter’s laptop?
Giuliani is the credible guy caught on film on his back with his hand down his pants (who claims he was tucking in his shirt); uh huh. America’s former mayor has morphed into a sleazy political hack working for Trump who sent him to the Ukraine to scrounge for dirt on Joe Biden.
Time magazine reported that several people in the Ukraine were attempting to sell revealing photos and emails purportedly involving Hunter Biden for millions of dollars. Novikov, the former advisor to Ukraine’s president, observed in the Time article that it was “nothing new” for operatives to be offering compromising materials called kompromat in Russian, and that this trade accelerated greatly after Ukraine became embroiled in the politics which led to Trump’s impeachment.
Novikov said Giuliani’s call for dirt on the Bidens acted as a “catalyst for disinformation, and that any documents emerging from this trade should be treated with caution” as they were “extremely hard to verify, yet, very easy to fake.”
Fast forward and Rudy mysteriously acquires a laptop from a computer repair shop in Delaware. The owner of the shop is reportedly blind, an ardent Trump supporter, and claims Hunter Biden might be the person who dropped the laptop off for repair. This is a situation where Giuliani and his alleged source mutually reek.
Rudy began releasing his dubious information to right-wing news outlets and Time reported that the, “New York Post began publishing the material they obtained from Giuliani, and the sources and the authenticity of the published emails has been hotly debated ever since.”
Time’s article continued, “One mystery that has surrounded Giuliani’s effort to aid Trump’s re-election bid is the original source of the photos and emails he has leaked to the New York Post. No other news organization has been able to verify the contents of the leak. The Biden campaign along with U.S. national security officials and social media platforms, have warned that the leaked files could include forgeries meant to confuse or mislead voters in the final weeks of the campaign. Experts on disinformation have raised serious concerns about the leaks.”
It was also reported that while in the Ukraine, “Giuliani met with a Ukrainian lawmaker who has since been identified by the U.S. Treasury Department as an “active Russian agent” with longstanding ties to Russian intelligence services.” Will the Trump campaign and its surrogates ever stop soliciting Russian aid regarding elections, and what drives this cozy relationship?
A defamatory statement in Hartgen’s column was that Joe Biden obtains money through corrupt political/business practices tied to his son Hunter which provided him a “mansion” in Delaware. Joe Biden has released his tax returns and no evidence exists of his obtaining money from illegal sources while Trump refuses to provide Americans financial transparency. Biden could legitimately sue Hartgen for defamation for disseminating this specious claim.
The underlying thrust of Hargen’s column was that we can’t trust Joe Biden because his son has addiction issues and made poor choices. Hartgen doesn’t talk about Biden’s other son (the good apple) who honorably served in the military and died recently from a brain tumor, or that millions of people suffer from addiction issues not attributable to their parents.
Hartgen ignored the unethical profiteering that has been occurring with the Trump family since they entered the White House, and that Trump’s charitable foundation was terminated by court order in 2019 due to well-documented gross illegality engaged in by the president and his immediate family.
A former news editor and publisher ought to know better, but Hartgen’s blinding partisanship stoked a defamatory column based upon yellow journalism. Readers should reject this pathetic garbage. Electing Joe Biden will restore leadership, transparency, and especially decency to the White House.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.