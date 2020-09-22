Who said the following (Hint: speaker is a 2020 presidential candidate)?
“For me to say I’m not a genius I’d be lying to you and to myself.”
“I’m not no politician.”
“I am a proud nonreader of books.”
I assume all of you answered “Donald Trump,” which is perfectly understandable. Well, I’ve got news for you. There’s another politician in town, or at least on the Idaho presidential ballot, who talks as if he’s perpetually on wacky weed — Kanye West.
That’s right. Rapper, fashion designer, self-proclaimed genius and, as one writer labeled him, “a Black Pat Robertson in a dumb red hat,” Kanye West is on the Idaho 2020 presidential ballot.
I predicted that this would happen in a column back in 2016. Kanye planned to run for president back then but overlooked a few minor steps — like getting on the state ballot anywhere. Geniuses can’t be bothered with mundane details like that.
Apparently, Kanye has learned his lesson this time around and is meeting the requirement to get his name on states’ ballots — well, sort of. The actual number of state ballots which he has qualified for changes daily. One moment he’s on a ballot, the next he’s off. It’s all very confusing. But what can one expect from a candidate who shares observations such as "Fur pillows are hard to actually sleep on."
So far petitions to get Kanye on state ballots have been invalidated for several reasons: signatures like Mickey Mouse and Bernie Sanders, multiple signatures with identical handwriting, signatures missing addresses, stuff like that. Toss in legal disputes, missed deadlines, possible electoral fraud, and you can begin to see the problem.
No doubt Kanye learned another lesson from the 2016 election results: That is, when it comes to religion, it does not matter if a candidate can walk the walk, as long as he can talk the talk. And, boy, Kanye can talk the talk!
Check out his song lyrics from "I Am A God": "I just talked to Jesus, He said, 'What’s up Yeezus.' I said, 'S**t, I’m chilling, trying to stack these millions'/ I know he the most high, but I am a close high."
Wow! Makes about as much sense as a Trump interview. This creates a real quandary for the religious right: vote Kanye the self-proclaimed “new Moses” or vote Trump the self-proclaimed “chosen one”?
Toss in the fact that Kanye is a billionaire with a beautiful wife and, based on the results of the 2016 election, you seemingly have a viable presidential candidate.
Yet, there is one essential trait that Kanye evidently lacks. The Achilles heel that could deny Kanye the religious right’s vote, which was so critical to Trump’s political success, is that Kanye has no record of sexual impropriety.
In the 2016 election, 81 percent of evangelicals voted for Trump, a man whose personal history is jam-packed with improper, immoral, possibly even criminal, sexual behavior. A man accused by over 20 women that he sexually assaulted or harassed them.
In contrast, Kanye’s love life is boring to the point that he’s only been married once and has never had to pay anyone money to keep them quiet about his extramarital affairs.
By all accounts, Kanye has been entirely faithful to his wife Kim Kardashian. Kim is an “American media personality,” which, I guess, is an actual job title nowadays and certainly qualifies her to be first lady; in fact, based on current standards, she may be overqualified.
So, Kanye is a presidential candidate with no record of sexual impropriety, who appears faithful to his wife, and has never paid bribes to hide extramarital affairs. In other words, Kanye can kiss the evangelical vote goodbye — unless he selects the perfect running mate.
Michelle Tidball currently holds that VP spot. Tidball describes herself as an “online prophet” who began seeking God when she was 6 months old. Granted, those facts should garner some evangelical support. Yet, she appears to be lacking any hint of sexual impropriety in her life and, thus, Kanye needs to look elsewhere for a running mate.
Enter Jerry Falwell Jr., who just happens to be unemployed at the moment.
Falwell is a prominent member of the evangelical Christian community who recently “resigned” as president of Liberty University after creating a wave of Trumpian-like bad publicity for the school. Trustees of the evangelical institution punished Falwell by giving him a $10.5 million severance package.
What makes Falwell the ideal running mate to draw evangelical voters away from Trump is Falwell’s history of sexual impropriety.
Granted, Falwell’s latest suspected sexual indiscretion is a bit different than Trump’s. Rather than having affairs behind his wife’s back, Falwell’s alleged high jinks involve watching his wife have an affair ... uh, from behind some other guy’s back.
Then there was the photo of Falwell, arm around a scantily clad young lady, both with their pants unzipped and Falwell holding what appears to be a mixed drink which he claims was “black water.”
Along with those two examples there is a report that Falwell asked Trump fixer Michael Cohen to get rid of certain photos of his wife; a number of claims by Liberty staff that over the years Falwell showed them photos of his wife in provocative and sexual poses; and reports that Falwell was very vocal about his sex life.
All things considered, it sure looks like a Kanye/Falwell Jr. ticket would have the right stuff to cut into Trump’s evangelical support.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He recently published a book titled "Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays," which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.