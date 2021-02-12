Last March when we shut things down due to the pandemic, I knew establishing structure and a routine would be critical. Our boys, in sixth and eighth grade, were settling in to online education. I began working from home, and our social interactions with friends ceased. By April, I was concerned that everything was centered on the computer, and I was worried that the boys were disconnected from friends and family. I decided they needed to write daily. They needed to sit with pencil and paper and simply write.
At first, I wanted them to write letters to grandparents, cousins and friends. Writing by hand makes the mind aware. Writing to loved ones makes the heart swell. They weren’t seeing the brilliance of my idea, and they argued and complained, so to show how easy and fun it would be, I joined them.
We sat at the kitchen table after breakfast and wrote for 24 minutes. I would wake at 5 a.m. so I could get some work done early and afford time to write with them. I had established a 30-minute target, but in the course of negotiations, we settled on 24. Our boys have become excellent negotiators in the last 11 months.
When they started to receive letters from their grandparents in Texas or friends across town, they were slightly more eager to write. After so many letters, though, they needed a change-up. We added the option of journaling or creative writing. Their new directive was to always write whatever popped into their heads without concern for grammar, spelling or punctuation.
I didn’t read the oldest’s work, but he flourished with the creative alternative often writing “just a few more sentences” after the timer went off. The youngest developed a series of stories about a female spy in the 1950s who flew planes all over the world. They weren’t at all interested in journaling about their feelings. When they chose to write a letter, I let them know I would read them as I put them in envelopes. I got a glimpse into their feelings even if they didn’t think they were writing about them.
When I realized I had created this window into their minds and mental health, I started giving them a writing prompt. Some days, I wanted to encourage their thoughts in recalling happy times or things that would evoke joy and hope to kick-start their day. What was your favorite vacation? What will you do with your friends when the pandemic is under control? Sometimes I asked more serious questions to spawn discussions, so they could get things off their chests and I could offer guidance and support. What do you miss the most since we’ve been socially isolating? When have you been the most afraid in your life?
We stopped writing when school was out for the summer. We kept our “germ unit” intact and isolated and did not eat out or visit friends’ houses. We spent a lot of time hiking. During those hikes, the kids would talk in ways I could imagine them writing. The youngest in particular wanted to be doing things with his friends rather than hiking with us.
When school resumed last fall in the hybrid model, our older son began his freshman year at Pocatello High School. With honors English and debate, he had ample opportunities to write and engage with peers, so we let him phase out of our writing practice. We’ve kept the assignment going for our seventh grader during his online learning days.
I had to get creative with the writing prompts. What do you like about flying? Imagine a day in the life of Franklin. (He is our grumpy 12-year-old cat who apparently speaks with a lot of &^%#’s.) What makes a good friend? Tell me everything in your head about water balloons. How do you feel about returning to in-person learning?
With our public schools resuming full-time in-person learning in March, more writing prompts will connect to that theme. We’ve talked about why it is happening now. The COVID-19 daily case numbers have shown a declining trend over the last two months indicating less community spread. Hospital beds and resources aren’t at critical levels, so severe cases along with other traumas can receive prompt and adequate care, and teachers who want to be vaccinated should be by then.
The virus is not suddenly gone, but with precautions in place, a return to in-person learning in March makes sense for all of these reasons. While we continue to wade through this pandemic, our seventh grader is undoubtedly processing it in his own unique way. As winter fades to spring, the COVID-19 numbers lessen and vaccines roll out, he’s certainly got things he can write about and share with us. I just need to come up some writing prompts and a hike or two.
Billie Johnson of Pocatello holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in business from Idaho State University. She is an engineer and community volunteer who relishes hiking and biking the mountains of Southeast Idaho.