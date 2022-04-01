I would like to introduce myself and let those in District 28, and the whole state, know about my feelings about government and the reason I am running for District 28 Seat B. My name is Robert Scott Workman, but I go by Scott.
I have lived most of my life in Preston and am involved in agriculture. I have a dairy herd and farm ground north of Preston. I farm with my brother Todd, and my son Chase. I have two other sons Bryan, who lives in Salt Lake, and Jared who lives in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. I currently also have 9 grandchildren.
On our farm we raise organic wheat and alfalfa. It has been in my blood all my life, and I have enjoyed the freedom and opportunities it has afforded myself and my family.
In 2008, I decided to get involved in bettering Franklin County and ran for commissioner. I served for eight years. It was a fulfilling challenge that I truly enjoyed. I was able to learn a lot about local government and the importance that some of the best decisions that are made are made locally.
I had many assignments that I took on as commissioner, but I also was involved with boards that broadened my knowledge and also helped our county.
A few of them were Southeastern Idaho Public Health, Southeastern Idaho Juvenile Board, Idaho Capital Crimes, chairman of the 5th District Transportation, and Idaho Risk Management Program, or ICRMP. I was able to learn from a wide variety of different agencies in the state to help me be able to help others in our county.
I now want to take that experience to Boise and represent the citizens of District 28.
I have always felt that taxes are sacred money that should be used wisely, and that we should be frugal in how they are used. Many people are sacrificing right now because of the cost of life, whatever it may be. I would do my best to cut wherever possible, to not allow taxes to keep going up. Being a property owner, I have witnessed this firsthand.
I don't like mine to go up, and I know no one else does. But I also understand that programs need to be funded, such as schools, roads, infrastructure, and other services that we take for granted.
I have read a lot of discussions about different proposals about cutting here and raising there. While I was a commissioner, I always did research on the decision that was at hand. We made decisions on the information we had at that time, not based on emotion. It is better to be based on fact!
I have and will use a conservative, common sense approach to achieve a correct balance pertaining to the proper role of government. I have always felt that the least government is the best government.
I can talk about all the issues that we face on a day-to-day basis, from schools, to family values, to the rising oil and fuel costs, and to property rights, but I want the citizens in this district and the state to know that I will listen, respond, and do my best to represent all citizens. I would appreciate your vote!
Robert Scott Workman of Preston is running for Legislative District 28 House Seat B.