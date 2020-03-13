Pocatellans want greater direct voice in city government and they want change. They want elected officials who are prepared to “do the heavy lifting” as Councilman Roger Bray termed it at the recent Town Hall.
The much needed “heavy lifting” includes deconstructing our budget for the first time in more than a decade to determine exactly where our tax money is going, constructing a rigorous budgeting process that supports the expertise and professionalism of the public employees who work at the city and helps them consider new ways to configure service delivery in an effort to ensure operational efficiency. The “heavy lifting” includes having courageous conversations around difficult topics such as living within our means as a local government and public accountability. The “heavy lifting” includes ensuring all of us who work for and are paid by the taxpayers understand and embrace the reality that we do not work for the city. We work for the public. You, the people, are our “bosses” to whom we must be continually accountable.
It is all too easy when working for government or tax-supported institutions to become insulated from the severe realities of many of those who pay our wages and ample benefits packages. It is our responsibility as public employees to earn every privilege our exceptional work situation affords us. Every one of us is honor-bound to do the “heavy-lifting” every single day.
Though I believe it is worth constantly reminding ourselves of whom we serve first and foremost, I am not suggesting the majority of our employees — many of whom are also Pocatello taxpayers — do not work diligently to save taxpayer money within their spheres of influence. However, I do believe we need to dive deep into our corporate budgets and operations to harvest all possible savings and efficiencies. I believe city employees and public servants must be able to honestly assure local voters (based on published data) that every tax dollar is being wrung dry.
I worked hard for my money throughout my career and did my best to steward it wisely. If I failed in that effort, I paid the price. If I fail to steward the public’s money in the wisest, most responsible manner, not only do I suffer as a taxpayer and recipient of public services, but so does every resident of our city. The onus to wring $1.50 out of every dollar increases exponentially when one is spending the taxpayers’ hard-earned money.
As our city departments, City Council and mayor embark on the arduous process of determining a 2020-21 budget, I encourage you, as citizens, residents of our city and taxpayers to contact us at every opportunity. Tell us what you expect from us. Do you expect us to dig deeply into our budget to understand how your taxes are spent? Do you expect us to be able to ensure you that the fiscal facts clearly demonstrate our city operational structures are as lean as they can be without unreasonably curtailing services? Do you expect us to actively reach out to you with clear, fact-based explanations regarding all aspects of our operations, revenues, and expenditures? Do you expect us to have the courage to make difficult decisions of all kinds when necessary? Do you expect us to accept responsibility for our decisions and be able to explain our thinking in straight-forward terms? These are questions all of us who work for you through city government must be asked throughout this difficult budget process and every single day you employ us.
You, the voters, have spoken clearly without hesitation. You claimed your rightful voice and exercised your will at the ballot boxes. Sadly, the work is not over. The humbling reality is that government must be held in check through ongoing public scrutiny. This is not because the good people who collectively become “government” are not working hard to serve. It is because public bureaucracies by their very nature insulate us from reality. The politics and complexities of surviving as employees in bureaucracies become the very air we breathe.
We elected officials and your city employees need you to help us ensure we never shy away from the self-examination, courageous questions and clear-eyed, fact-based discussions that are necessary if we are to produce our best work. Every public employee must embrace the reality that working for government means working equitably for every member of the public. Every public employee must ferociously commit to the highest ideals and responsibilities.
I have no doubt all our city workers including the mayor and City Council possess the fortitude, perseverance and desire to do what is required of us. With you, our citizens, as are our conscience, we can all rise as a community.
Chris Stevens is a member of the Pocatello City Council.