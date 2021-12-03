I worry for my country.
I know enough about U.S. history to acknowledge that our experiment in democracy has not always been pretty. We’ve been responsible for some rough, ugly patches. In the 1860s, we fought a long, bloody civil war to keep a bitterly divided country intact. In taming our frontier, I know that we had something of a culture of violence. I know how badly we’ve often treated immigrants and Native Americans. I know about the trusts and the labor disputes, about McCarthyism and the red scare. And more. But through all of those times, our desire to realize our democratic ideals spurred us on.
Where we are now feels like something different, like a disturbed cultural shift, like a loss of direction and trust, the essential glue that binds us.
We’re still trying to emerge from the devastations of the COVID pandemic. We’ve been radically divided in our efforts to combat it, but this particular division is really more a symptom than a cause. It’s a manifestation of the more insidious, pervasive national malaise.
Division, irrationality and dysfunction permeate our politics.
Party-above-all mentality reigns. State legislatures (as in Idaho) are consumed with quixotic lunacies. Meanwhile, Congress is largely paralyzed, locked in obstinate stalemate. The Republican Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, typifies this dysfunctional playbook, unabashedly proclaiming more than once that GOP legislative strategy is to obstruct anything proposed by Democrats. It seems little short of miraculous that congressional Democrats finally passed an infrastructure bill with some help from the right.
I’m troubled that neither party in Congress cares about keeping our economic house in order. They each have their own priorities, some clearly desirable, but they promise too much without asking anyone to sacrifice for it — and the federal credit card debt runs wild. I’m a simple man, but common sense tells me this is a recipe for long-term financial disaster. Call it what it is — self-indulgent decadence.
I’m worried that lies and corruption are undermining confidence in the cornerstone on which representative democracy rests, our elections.
1. With no evidence whatsoever, Donald Trump has bamboozled more than two-thirds of Republicans to believe the 2020 election was stolen from him and should be overturned. Really? So many citizens so easily gulled? Such irresponsibly engendered doubt is scarily contagious; it cultivates skepticism that any future elections can be trusted.
2. Meanwhile, with demographics against them, Republican legislatures in crucial states are desperately pursuing ways to gerrymander representation and to restrict or severely discourage voting access for minorities and the poor — it’s called the un-democratization of democracy, and it’s an outrage.
3. Conversely, in recent times, almost 40 percent of eligible voters don’t bother to turn out for most national general elections, even fewer for midterms and local elections. That indicates either indifference or, worse, anger by many that votes don’t count equally (Electoral College) and a widespread belief that, after all, elections don’t really change anything.
4. As disillusionment grows, the resulting vacuum leaves the nominating process to be taken over by ideological extremists; mainstream moderates are primaried out, leaving us even more polarized and dysfunctional.
Government of, for and by the people? I worry about the corrupting influence on government of big money — from billionaires, corporations, special interests. Well-funded conservative groups like AFP, ALEC and SPN literally write verbatim much federal and state legislation. It’s like oligarchic puppet meisters are pulling the strings of policy. Do the peoples’ votes really count when lobbyists are first in line to dine with legislators?
It worries me that one party (R) has systematically prioritized a successful long term project to stack the federal judiciary with ideological conservatives. For the people, this erodes the essential perception that an independent judiciary interprets our Constitution. Sadly, at the highest level our Supreme Court, in whom we need to have the greatest confidence, is now widely perceived — whether fairly or not — as a vacillating extension of party politics. Not good.
The degree to which religion fans the fires of culture wars and has become a political player worries me. The pretense that a dividing line exists between church and state is exposed. This is not altogether new, to be sure, but as religion becomes a political bludgeon, wider intolerance intensifies.
I’m greatly worried to see gun violence and vigilantism growing on steroids. Seriously, what kind of country have we become? This is not the gun culture of the old West, which attempted to fill a vacuum of law-enforcement protection in frontier environments. It’s rather a defiance of established order; it’s the refuge of anti-democratic political crazies like the whole Jan. 6 Trump mob; it’s the decadent popular culture-modeled solution for disaffected, mentally unstable persons. Sadly, it’s a police culture that sometimes lacks proper restraint. I doubt there are at this point effective, realizable legislative solutions. Only a sweeping change in cultural norms will reverse it. Not very likely.
I worry because we seem incapable of managing reasonably the obscene economic divide between the haves and the have-nots. Our economic system must find a balance that fairly (not excessively) rewards individual enterprise while enabling decent living conditions for all who are able and willing to contribute. That divide is growing along educational and technological lines. No easy, political resolutions are in sight. But our current failure to secure that “sweet spot” balance creates discontent that stokes the appeal of irrationally over-simplified populism, as we have seen. Definitely dangerous for democracy.
I’m distressed by the intensified drumbeat of racial discord. Since slavery was abolished, we’ve had a century and a half to dispel prejudice based on race. To say we’ve made progress sets the bar very low, doesn’t it? In America today, a child of color, particularly a male Black child, starts out with at least one strike against him. Will enough of us ever be able to overcome our seemingly inherent distrust of the “racial other” to assure equality of opportunity, equality of justice under the law? I seriously wonder. It’s disheartening to see among us the re-emergence of so much racial hatred.
Until recently I, like most Americans, have assumed blithely that the bedrock of our Constitution and our governmental traditions would guarantee the ongoing functionality of our democracy. I’m now persuaded we can make no such confident assumption. The Constitution is only a document, no better than its caretakers, and after what I’ve seen in the past several years, I worry about the dependability of those caretakers.
I worry whether enough of us possess the discernment and the will to be adequate stewards of a form of government that requires serious citizen responsibility. Are enough of us really paying attention? How much over-simplification, how much irrationality are we willing to tolerate?
And do we have the necessary moral fiber to reverse the current state of things? Democracy cannot be viable in a slack moral culture. How much corruption, intolerance, nastiness and pure self interest are we as a people willing to accept for the sake of expedience?
In 2016 with faulty judgment we elevated an unprincipled, incompetent man to the presidency — and we have paid dearly. He did unspeakable damage to our country—and continues to do so. But he could not have done it without legions of enablers. Millions of them still hang on his words.
Donald Trump aided and abetted our national malaise. But if he has been the prominent face of it, his disappearance alone will not remove it. It’s up to us to determine, one way or another, if we can regain our footing — or if we are content to slide further into the mere outward “shell” of democracy.
I worry for my country.
H. Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.