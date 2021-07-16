Pocatello native Shellie Harwood writes from the viewpoint of a war correspondent under fire in her new collection of poems, “With My Sister, in a Tornado Warning.” She creates a parade of human characters in conflict with each other or struggling to understand a violent world.
Her collection opens with a quote from the poet, Adrienne Rich: “I came to see the damage that was done/And the treasures that prevail.”
There is damage, indeed, and it is Harwood’s evocative images that unlock fierce emotions. In the poet’s voice are outrage and guilt: outrage at the world’s injustice, and guilt at the lack of power to combat it. These poems function as dramatic monologues full of danger and mystery. This is evident in the title poem, “With My Sister, in a Tornado Warning,” recipient of the Oberon Herbert Poetry Award, which celebrates a poem that “best reflects the main qualities of Herbert’s poetry: direct language, strong moral concerns, ironic tonality and semantic transparency.” Here are the opening lines:
You offer me wine, when I come to you.
Red or white. As if today it could matter.
You are the perfect hostess.
Even under a tornado warning, even when
your lip is split and bulging
like a bulb
too late for planting.
Red, I say.
Your face blooms from his hand:
fuchsia, violets, O’Keefe’s dark iris,
an explosion of forget-me-nots.
The poem builds to a chilling reveal, bringing with it an epiphany, another feature of Harwood’s technique. There are 34 poems in the collection — and they resonate with a strong voice.
When asked about her work, Harwood had this comment: “As for the work, it has feminist overtones, of course, as the title poem makes very clear. I don't have a sister. But our survival as women depends on our sisterhood, our shared reparation. Repairing whatever damage, we can, however we can. And it is focused on the things we do to one another, along with the monstrous things that might happen to us, and how we respond to the ‘damage done.’ I begin the book with a poem that calls me to take up the cause of one who has been destroyed by the damage.”
That first poem is “I Bend Close to Examine the Photo/A Woman Hitting a Neo-Nazi with Her Handbag.’” Danuta was the woman, and suffering from mental illness, she committed suicide a few years later. Harwood’s poem starts with a conventional description of the famous photo, but by the last stanza, the narrator has been transformed.
But, here now, tags cut free from a sturdy strap slung on my shoulder,
I wait in the square for the vast parade
of the very fine people.
I have set your expression on my own face, Danuta,
have weighted my bag with broken stones from toppled statues.
I will swing it wide, for you.
In “Beirut, baby,” Harwood turns watching the evening news into a horror show:
I see on the screen
the nurse who ran three miles from the blast in Beirut,
three premature babies against her breasts,
dangling from her as the hospital came down.
And I think of the will to run like that,
your arms full of new things, like tadpoles, wet things,
things not ready yet for the rocking of this world.
There are many poignant scenes in Harwood’s work: A young gay man survives an attack on a train while a spectator feels powerless, an older woman with dementia tends to an imaginary garden, and a desperate girl named Sylvie dances for pennies before the mocking gaze of street urchins. There is also a lighter moment when Harwood’s narrator takes the dead of grieving friends out on the town.
I will spin them, twirl them, guide them
glide them.
Will teach them the tango, cheek to cheek,
the waltz in perfect time, the mad fandango,
while you are elsewhere, shoulders easing, breathing out and in.
One of my favorites is “Tea for One, in the Rabbit Hole.” It captures the stress of the deadly pandemic but with a touch of nostalgia for a happier time as a couple enjoys tea. Of course, there is an undercurrent of tension.
And so we poured again from a white glazed teapot
etched with a drawing of Alice in Wonderland
who looked unsettled and unnerved
We drank it in, together on that day
two fools convinced that everything bad had already happened.
The last poem in the collection is “With the Red-Winged Blackbirds” in memory of George Floyd. The last lines are a final cry against injustice.
The book is silent, and I am rocking, knees to breast,
endlessly rocking, watching dark rain fall.
As for the red-winged blackbirds, I will grow
hoarse and ancient trying to name them all.
With My Sister, in a Tornado Warning is a unique book of narrative poetry that lets the reader in, yet cuts to the bone. It will be published in October, but for pre-publication sales, visit tinyurl.com/47xwc7mc.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”