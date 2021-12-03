Certain festivals and events celebrated across the globe share rare commonalities. December’s holidays top this list, with the theme of “renewal” running through otherwise dissimilar traditions.
This could be partially explained by the occurrence of “winter solstice,” the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, marking the return of light and heat to the land in the days following. But even cultures native to southern regions observe re-birth celebrations in December.
Throughout the Christian world, December’s highlight is the birth celebration of Christ, the “Noel” or good news, the “Yule” or season of new birth. Christmas, however, is one among many festivals, some with roots dating back thousands of years, prior to the Nativity. Here are a few examples:
Hanukkah (in 2021, from sunset Nov. 28 to nightfall Dec. 6), the Jewish festival commemorating the Maccabean revolt and recovery of Jerusalem and the subsequent rededication of the city’s Second Temple. The Menorah’s candles are lit each day commemorating the eventual return of faithful worship in the capital city of Judaism.
Kwanzaa (Dec. 26 to Jan. 1), an ancient Swahili ritual renewed in America by Cal State professor Maulana Karenga to mark seven African virtues: unity, self-rule, labor, trade, purpose, creativity and faith. The name derives from “matunda ya kwanza,” or first fruits of the year.
Al Dhafra (throughout December), a Bedouin festival recalling the key elements of the desert herder life. Events include Mazayna, highly competitive camel and sheep “beauty contests,” purebred Arabian horse racing, falconry and handicrafts like khoos, the weaving of palm fronds, and talli, a form of delicate embroidery.
Chichibu Night (in 2021, Dec. 2 and 3), a Shinto tradition of the Shrine in Saitama, Japan, featuring floats, ornately decorated with lanterns, tapestries and gilded wood carvings, accompanied by drum and flute music. The festival's most famous attraction is a fireworks display lasting two and a half hours.
Klausjagen, Küssnacht (Dec. 3, 2021), Europe’s oldest pre-Christian “St. Nicholas” tradition takes place on the shores of Lake Lucerne in Switzerland. A parade features up to 250 Iffelen, marchers sporting incredibly ornate paper hats decorated like stained glass windows, followed by St. Nicholas being “chased” by drummers, horn blowers and musical bands of all types.
Junkanoo Parade (Dec. 26 and Jan. 1), Bahamian cultural holidays that includes dance, music and a celebration of spirituality and freedom. They occupy two of the three days of rest for early Caribbean slaves: the day after Christmas (a.k.a. “Boxing Day”) and New Years. The most likely origin recalls John Canoe, a successful Black merchant (or possibly a rebel slave) in West Africa whose story of redemption was carried to the Bahamas through oral tradition.
Burning of the Clocks (Dec. 21) takes place in Brighton, England, as a procession of paper lanterns and clock-faced costumes. Each event highlights a different theme that reflects the community’s mood that year. Led by local artists, residents gather to decorate the paper and willow lanterns carried through the city and burned that evening on Brighton beach to mark the year’s end.
At first blush one must marvel at the wide diversity, uniqueness and originality in each of these celebrations. They are often very localized events, filled with traditions, art, costume and song that can only be fully understood by locals. Context is embedded in genetics, in a shared sense of place, and in oral and written narratives passed down through families and in neighborhoods.
But step back and what emerges are shared values of humanity written large. Observe how humans from all corners of Earth pursue a common imperative: a need to remind ourselves what is important in life, a ritual-turned-to-practice renewing focus on 1) truthfulness to self, 2) faithfulness to family and 3) betterment of community.
No matter how you celebrate this time of year, may your holidays be successful. That means have fun, reminisce and emerge on the other side with renewed perspective lifting you to a better year ahead.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is acting chair of United Families Idaho and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.