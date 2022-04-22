Businesses that produce coal, oil and natural gas power most of the world. Total energy from all other sources — nuclear, water, solar and wind — is small in comparison.
If some new investments pay off, the energy industry is going to continue powering the world for a long time to come. The question is, whose energy industry will that be?
Major players in fossil fuels have been investing in a source of energy that’s right under our feet. They’ve been betting their know-how in oil and gas drilling will pay big dividends in developing clean, always available, virtually unlimited geothermal power.
Wind power is, on a global scale, the cheapest energy currently available. Geothermal is about 50 percent more costly. Fossil fuel, solar and nuclear power cost even more.
Do you see where this is going? Economics favors geothermal over about 90 percent of other power sources.
What’s more important, heat from the earth is constantly accessible. It doesn’t matter if the wind’s blowing or the sun’s shining.
Much of the research into developing geothermal resources is being funded by the Chinese government. In Europe and North America such investment comes mainly from businesses.
Modern geothermal plans are a far cry from the hot groundwater that was piped to heat homes along Warm Springs Avenue in Boise back in the 1890s. That small geothermal heating system, by the way, is still in operation.
Now, oil well service companies offer the experience and resources to drill incredibly deep wells. New drilling technology should allow those wells to reach much more heat than has been accessible with currently affordable wells less than 2 miles deep.
Conventional geothermal power plants — there are over 60 in the US — run on water that’s less than 400°F. Enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) are envisioned that will operate using liquids heated to over 750°F.
Above the higher temperature, and at very high pressure, the properties of water change. Without getting into the physics involved, what this means for a power plant is the amount of electricity that can be generated from the very hot, high-pressure water is 10 times as great!
There are, by the way, highly efficient fossil fuel power plants operating at such high temperatures now. The engineering and science involved is known.
The challenge will be figuring out how to drill into hard, hot, deep rock at a cost that doesn’t make the resulting power unaffordable. A current drill design uses high frequency electromagnetic waves to vaporize rocks.
That’s essentially a laser. A 2-mile-deep test bore into hot rocks under an extinct volcano near Bend, Oregon, has been planned to prove the system.
If that works, indirect systems that “mine” heat from the earth, rather than pumping out hot water that must be injected back underground later, become feasible. Such advanced geothermal systems (AGS) could produce electricity at a fifth of current power costs and at half EGS costs.
By at least one estimate geothermal resources could supply all humanity’s energy needs for over a million years. The question is, will they?
War in Ukraine has already diverted the oil and gas industry’s attention from EGS and AGS. Those were attractive when oil prices were low during the pandemic. Distant possibilities are far less enticing now that oil is selling for over $100 a barrel.
The world’s largest oil producers in 2022 are, in this order, the US, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada and China. Of these, only Canada can be counted on to be an ally of the US.
Oil alone puts over $1 trillion a year in the pockets of countries that, at the very least, do not wish us well. What stronger clue do we need to invest more now in a promising way to get us and the world off the current dependence on oil?
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.