A friend pointed out that it is easy to attack Donald Trump. I agree. Trump is cannon fodder for writers who wants to criticize his presidency. I’ve detailed many facts revealing his deficiencies in several of my columns.
My same friend suggested that I should write about why voters should choose Joe Biden.
It is hard to believe there are still undecided voters out there, but her suggestion is a good one for those who haven’t yet voted.
Let’s start with the big one Trump likes to hang his MAGA hat on — the economy. It is currently in shambles due to the failure to have a cohesive strategy for fighting COVID-19. Unlike Trump, who was handed a vibrant economy, Biden and Barack Obama came into power facing a frightening economic collapse since dubbed the Great Recession.
After righting our sinking ship, they oversaw the rebuilding of an economy that created more jobs in each of the last three years of their administration than Trump’s best year in office. On average, Biden and Obama created 43,000 more jobs per month than Trump over comparable three year periods. (see: Forbes Magazine, Feb. 2, 2020, Chuck Jones’ article “Obama’s Last Three Years of Job Growth All Beat Trump’s Best Year”).
Our country is in serious economic trouble, and Biden brings seasoned experience regarding how to jump-start an ailing economy. That alone is sufficient reason to give him your vote.
Biden also promotes a clean energy plan that will create millions of jobs while building a healthier country. There is an up-front investment, but consider the long-term consequences of a world continuing to choke on fossil fuel emissions while being ravaged by climate change.
I encourage readers to watch the Netflix show "A Life on Our Planet" by David Attenborough. You will fully comprehend human impact upon the planet after watching this show. Pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord was one of the stupidest things ever done by an American president. Biden will return focus upon environmental protection because short-term monetary gain is not his guiding Bible.
When it comes to fixing our flawed health care system, the former vice president offers a sensible approach. Key features of the Biden plan include protecting and improving the affordable care coverages while creating a public health insurance option (consumers would have the right to choose). Coronavirus has demonstrated the frailty of having one’s health insurance tied to employment. Biden has also proposed expanding Medicare by lowering the age from 65 to 60.
Biden worked with Obama to extend insurance coverage to 20 million people, and their efforts prohibited insurance companies from excluding people because of pre-existing conditions. Under Trump’s watch, millions of people have lost medical coverage, and if he succeeds in overturning the Affordable Care Act millions more will lose their insurance. There is one candidate in this race who will actually work to improve health care for Americans: Joe Biden. After four years, the other candidate still doesn’t have a plan.
When it comes to a woman’s right to control her body, Biden recently said, “Reproductive rights are a constitutional right. And, in fact, every woman should have that right.” Biden, a Catholic, is personally opposed to abortion, but he will not seek to politically impose his religious beliefs upon others. Abortion issues are divisive, but the majority of Americans believe women should have the right of choice, and Trump did, too, until he ran for president.
Joe Biden also deserves your vote because he has character. He is a compassionate man who has overcome tremendous personal tragedy from losing his first wife and infant daughter in an auto accident to the recent loss of his son, Beau, at the age of 46.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump sycophant, said Joe Biden is one of the most decent human beings he has ever met — that’s not an adjective anyone associates with his opponent.
Consider, too, that during the entire eight years Biden served with Obama, there wasn’t a single official in their administration indicted for criminal activity. Trump claimed he would drain the swamp; instead, he brought a crime syndicate to Washington, D.C. The list of officials and cronies associated with Trump who have been indicted and convicted is record-breaking.
I wasn’t aware until this election cycle that the former vice president overcame a severe stutter as a child. It reportedly still can affect him when he’s tired, but it’s a remarkable achievement when you consider Biden chose a career path that requires constant public speaking.
Joe Biden wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He grew up in a traditional, middle-class family and understands the problems faced by ordinary citizens. He tamed a severe handicap and is a resilient survivor, with a track record of governing for all Americans. We’re all hungering for a return to a virus-free breath of normalcy. The divisive rhetoric that spews from the White House will end the day Biden becomes president; please vote.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.