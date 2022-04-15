The best predictor of future performance, it is often said, is past performance. That truism shows very clearly why James Ruchti should be the next Idaho state senator from Pocatello.
Ruchti has been an exceptionally effective legislator during the six years he has represented Pocatello in the Idaho House of Representatives. Now he’s running to fill the District 29 Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Sen. Mark Nye.
During Ruchti’s six years in the House, he has produced legislation to solve significant problems. In that process, he has routinely won bipartisan support for his efforts. That’s remarkable, given how radical-right politicians, who polarized Idaho politics in the 2000s, have become dramatically more polarizing now.
Political attacks from the extreme right don’t bother him, though, Ruchti told the crowd at Idaho State University, as he announced his run for the Senate. “That’s because I know who I am,” he explained. “I am a 5th generation Idahoan. I was born and raised in Pocatello,” said Ruchti.
His roots here run deep. 100 years ago, his great-great grandfather, John Bourne, represented this area in the Idaho Legislature.
His great-grandparents, grandparents and parents, as well as Ruchti and his wife, Wendy, have successively raised their families in Pocatello. In what seems like a family tradition, Ruchti went to Emerson Elementary, the same Pocatello school his father and his grandfather attended.
“I have spent a lifetime dedicated to serving Pocatello, leaving only to attend West Point, serve in the Army, and get my law degree,” Ruchti said in his campaign announcement. “Even then, Wendy and I always knew we would raise our boys right here.
“I am a proud dad and husband, a former military intelligence officer, a trial lawyer, a small business owner, a legislator, and just like you all, someone who loves this place and wants the best for Pocatello. That is who I am.”
Ruchti was elected to the Idaho House in 2006 and reelected in 2008. He chose not to run again in 2010, working instead to establish his law practice and help put his sons, graduates of Century High School, through college.
During his first session in the Legislature, Ruchti helped write, and guide to passage, a bill that strengthened civil protections for victims of child sexual abuse. The bill made it more difficult for perpetrators of such abuse to use legal technicalities to escape being sued by their victims.
He also focused on consumer protection issues. That led to drafting legislation that strengthened the Idaho Consumer Protection Act and shielded the elderly and the disabled from predatory practices.
In this year’s session of the Legislature, Ruchti and Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, focused their consumer protection efforts on unscrupulous landlords. Such landlords have been charging potential renters high fees, from $50 to over $100, just to apply for a chance to rent an apartment or home.
One property owner collected fees from 200 applicants, even though the owner had only a handful of vacant apartments to let, according to a report this year. To control the practice, Ruchti and Palmer proposed changes that would limit predatory rental application fee practices.
Ruchti has worked on much more legislation, of course, too much to discuss here. Education, property tax relief, veterans affairs, public lands access and keeping intact Idaho’s excellent court system are some of the areas he intends to work on.
Having an experienced lawmaker like Ruchti in office is worth a lot. Having a legislator who has demonstrated he’s willing to do the work it takes to be an effective lawmaker for Pocatello and all Idaho is worth much more.
As Ruchti told those at the announcement of his Senate campaign, “I don’t intend to run for this office just to hold it. I am running for this office to do something with it.”
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.