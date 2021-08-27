The most beautiful cities on our Rhine/Danube River cruise have been Vienna and Budapest. In the former, we enjoyed a Mozart concert at the Auersperg Palace. In the latter, the Parliament Building and the neo-Gothic Matthias Church were spectacular.
Last month, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was in Budapest singing the praises of Viktor Orban, the autocratic president of Hungary. For 11 years, Orban, just as Donald Trump did, attacked the press, the electoral process, the judiciary and the universities — the foundations of modern liberal democracies. Orban is proud to call his country an “illiberal democracy,” and fellow traveler Donald Trump welcomed him with open arms during a 2019 White House visit.
The original meaning of 'liberal'
Many Americans are unfamiliar with this use of the term “liberal,” a word that originates in the Latin liberalis, “pertaining to the free person.” Even conservative Christian colleges (even the Calvinist college in Moscow) offer a “liberal arts” education. Such an education prepares students for making responsible and informed choices in a free and open society.
Milton Friedman, the don of free market economics, called his philosophy “classical liberalism.” Europe’s “liberal” political parties are centrist or right of center, while democratic socialists, just as much committed to liberal democracy, are on the left. Each is committed to free speech and behavior, free markets, free trade and one person/one vote.
Conservative support for autocrats
It’s just not the outrageous Carlson who is promoting Orban, but some prominent conservative thinkers are as well. Jamelle Bouie, columnist for the New York Times, observes that this is not a new phenomenon. Friedman, for example, supported the Pinochet dictatorship in Chile as long as he and his colleagues were permitted to introduce free-market policies.
The notable conservative William F. Buckley Jr. supported the Spanish dictator Francisco Franco and the apartheid regime of South Africa. Buckley called Franco an “authentic national hero” and praised his brutal measures that led to civil war against Spain’s republican socialists.
Conservative David Frum, former speechwriter for George W. Bush, writes that this impulse “to support autocrats has swiftly led conservatives to tolerate corruption, whether in their long-distance Hungarian romance or their marriage to Donald Trump.” Dalibor Rohac from the conservative American Enterprise Institute finds this troubling because “traditionally the conservative disposition was a distrust of power and imposition of checks and balances.”
Orban’s Christian nationalism
Orban’s government has introduced education reforms that play down cultural diversity. A new history textbook now reads: “It can be problematic for different cultures to coexist,” even though the Austro-Hungarian Empire (1867-1918) was one of the most successful multicultural and multi-linguistic societies in history. History teacher Laszlo Miklosi has warned that “the government’s goal is to create a version of history preferable to Orban" and his promotion of ethnic purity.
A proposed amendment to the constitution states that Hungary is an exclusively Christian nation. What is most troubling is the rise of anti-Semitism and the downplaying of Hungary’s role in the Holocaust. Sandor Szakaly, director of the state supported Veritas Institute, describes the deportation of Hungarian Jews to the death camps as a “mere police action against aliens.”
Orban’s dislike for George Soros
Hungarian Jew George Soros appears to be Orban’s public enemy No. 1. This is sadly ironic because as a young liberal Orban went to Oxford University on a scholarship from Soros’ Open Society Foundation. Soros started supporting Eastern European dissidents under communist rule and now he has a presence in over 120 countries.
Breaking dramatically with his liberal past, Orban has now forced Soros to relocate his Central European University to Vienna. It was originally established in Budapest to promote the liberal principles of an open society. He supports the students there and around the world with generous scholarships.
The European Court of Justice has ruled that Hungary’s decision against Soros is contrary to European Union laws protecting academic freedom. Orban has rejected this decision and all other attempts by the European Union to challenge his attacks on liberal democracy.
Orban likes China and Russia
Orban, however, was thrilled to announce that he is allowing Shanghai’s Fudan University to establish a campus in Budapest. Opposition leaders have united in protest against the deal saying that this is a threat to Hungary’s sovereignty and security. They also cite the fact that the land for the campus was originally dedicated to building housing for 10,000 university students.
In August 2020, Russian president Vladimir Putin was the recipient of an honorary degree from Hungary’s University of Debrecen. When faculty from four departments protested, they were investigated by the government, which then threatened to cut their funding. This turn to the East is part of Orban’s belief that Western liberal democracies are immoral and corrupt and that they are undermining the values of Christian civilization.
LGBTQ crackdown
Orban’s nationalist Fidesz party recently passed laws restricting teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues in the schools. The European Commission has launched legal action saying "it is discriminatory and contravenes European values of tolerance and individual freedom." A recent poll indicated that 46 percent of Hungarians support same-sex marriage, so this issue may well play a role in next year’s election.
A participant in last month’s gay pride parade in Budapest complained: “We are no longer in communist times. This is the European Union and everyone should be able to live freely.”
