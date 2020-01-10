As I get older, I frequently marvel at the seemingly endless number of people in the world who refuse to be happy. Not can't be happy or don't know how to be happy, but won't be happy — no matter what.
I'm not speaking in a totally abstract sense here either. I'm talking about some of you.
The inspiration for this particular installment of this series came straight from my social media feed in recent days. Based on the unhelpful and angry comments I'm seeing from people that I know (and those known to them) an awful lot of you really need to get some perspective. Mired in an endless funk with your head buried way up your fanny is no way to go through life.
The world is not intrinsically either a good or a bad place — it's almost entirely what you make it. Let me say that again for emphasis. What YOU make it. While it's certainly true that circumstances beyond one's control can make life difficult at times that's not the case among those I'm addressing. The folks I have in mind have chosen to see the worst in people and things instead of the best, or even the ordinary.
You can gripe, moan and complain all you want about conservatives or liberals, those involved in alternative lifestyles or in conservative religions or any of the rest of the inflammatory stuff that dominates social or political discourse without doing a darned thing to change any if it. All you generally do by griping and taking shots at others is stoke your own anger and make miserable anyone who spends much time listening to you.
Plus political and social controversy isn't even the most interesting thing out there to get excited about.
There is, for instance, a remote possibility that Betelgeuse, a red supergiant star a bit over 600 light years away, is priming itself for a Type II supernova. Not likely in our lifetime, but possible. That'd be way, way cool.
Personally I'd rather get excited about things like that than who then next knucklehead POTUS is going to be.
Yeah, I hear you — and I'm with you to a point. I'm well-known for disliking both the rabid left and right. But more than anything I despise ignorance — and there happens to be plenty of that to go around.
But none of this is worth getting more wound up about than one has to. And certainly none of it is worth losing friends over — which might happen if some of you don't learn to put a lid on it.
Right now, despite the wailing and gnashing of teeth, we are alive in about the best time there ever was to be alive. Personally I thank my lucky stars daily. Now it's totally up to you, but perhaps you ought to as well. If you did it would certainly make you easier to live with.
Despite all of the Strum and Drang, all of the moaning and complaining about big agriculture, corporate medicine, big pharma, climate change, social upheaval, liberals taking over, conservatives taking over and other deleterious effects of living in the modern world, we actually have it pretty darned well. Life expectancy for most is at an all-time high. In every metric that may be objectively studied, the quality of life is better as well. I don't see any of that changing tomorrow either. We must be doing something right.
When I first wrote about this topic a few months ago, I mentioned that I think that the national media bears much responsibility for ignoring what is good about the world (a lot) and focusing on what is not (much less). In this country, you can get a conservative take on what's vexing us from right-wing media, a liberal take from the left-wing media and an incompetent take from much of the rest. But there would be none of this being out out there were there not a receptive audience for it. That's some of you.
Left, right, center — it's mostly a lot of sensationalism for the sake of making money. It's not particularly difficult to discern as such either. And when you can't see all of this for what it is it makes me wonder what's wrong with you.
None of this means that I have no concerns about the world. I do. But none of the concerns that I have are likely to be adequately addressed by the ignorant or apoplectic. And there is zero chance that Facebook memes or snarky critique will do the job either. Unless, that is, it happens to be funny. Humor has the potential to make the world a better place all by itself.
So grab a beer, a sarsaparilla or whatever it takes to chill you out and try to learn to be cool. You don't have to be negative about every freaking thing that comes along. You live in a world with things as wonderfully eloquent and grandiose as a Beethoven symphony and as simple yet unforgettable as a child's smile. So you can choose to dwell on things that make you miserable but you're working harder than you need to if that's what you're about.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time happily raising three children, llama farming and riding mountain bikes and motorcycles.